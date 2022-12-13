DH-PV women’s club to host 5 expert talks on Sat

Team Metrolife
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 09:22 ist

Deccan Herald and Prajavani-Bhumika Club, presented by IOCL, will host expert sessions on travel and winter care for women on December 17, 2.30 pm, at
Indiranagar Club, 100 ft Road. Meet the five experts.

Vasumathi Srinivasan is a life member of the Karnataka Mountaineering Association. She recently completed a trans-Himalayan expedition ‘Fit at 50+’, crossing 4,900 km from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh. She leads treks to the Himalayas every year.

Raja Lakshmi is an avid biker and a wildlife conservationist. She organises adventure events, marathons and social activities. She is part of organisations like VSakkhi, and Rotary E-Club of Bengaluru Sakhi.

Gloriya Khamrui is a travel vlogger and photographer, and co-runs ‘Beyond Sunrises and Sunsets’ on Instagram. She has travelled to 16 countries, won photography awards and found a mention in reputed travel publications.

Khushbu Shetty is a model, actor and stylist. She has walked the ramp for prestigious shows like Lakme Fashion Week and India Beach Fashion Week. She runs a women’s apparel line.

Ruchika Choudhary is a fitness coach. She has been conducting personal training for over eight years and is an online consultant with a community for fitness
and nutrition.

A concert by musician Vasu Dixit, and a dance performance by Sudhindra Nritya Kalaniketana are scheduled. 

bhumika club
Women's club
travel
winter care
Bengaluru
Bangalore

