Differently abled artists to showcase their art

The artists have not let their disabilities get in the way of exploring their creative streaks

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS',
  • Mar 03 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 01:57 ist

Twenty five differently-abled artists will be displaying their artwork at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on March 5 and 6.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on March 5. Director and screenwriter Saad Khan, actor  Radhika Hormusjee, and IAS officer Shilpa Nag will be present at the inauguration. 

Titled ‘Art from the Heart’, the exhibition, which is organised by Team Pragathi, will showcase a variety of paintings created using different mediums.

“There will be paintings in diverse themes and sizes. We also have an artist who will be displaying her decoupage work on bottles,” Sravani Ramachandran, organiser of the event, tells Metrolife. The works are for sale, with the prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000.

The participating artists include foot and mouth artists Ramakrishnan N and Sunitha Thrippanikara. “It is important to look beyond the disability and recognise the ability of the artists,” says Sravani. She applauds the artists for not letting their disability get in the way of exploring their creative pursuits to the fullest. 

“We have many speech and hearing impaired artists participating. Artists with Autism such as Rupak Munje and Sridhar Rangarajan will be displaying their work. We also have artists with locomotor disabilities like Aishwarya and Thyagraj. Suman Konwar with Down Syndrome will also showcase her creations,” she says. Sravani plans to make this an annual event.  

Visit ‘Art from the Heart’ on March 5 and 6, 11 am to 5 pm, at Devaraj Urs Gallery, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. 

Art
Exhibition
differently-abled

