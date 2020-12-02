Disability no bar for STEM jobs



Ashwin Karthik is the first computer

engineer with cerebral palsy in India.



Many companies and educational institutions in Bengaluru are encouraging people with disabilities to work in science, technology, mathematics and engineering.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3.

Ashwin Karthik, who suffers from cerebral palsy quadriplegia, works as an agile practitioner with Dell Technologies.

“I’m immobile and can’t do much with my hands, apart from operating my laptop and phone. That didn’t stop me from pursuing an engineering course,” he says. The challenges were many. “Imagining and working on 3D figures was tough,” he says.

Ashwin is the first computer engineer with cerebral palsy in India. “However, it didn’t immediately lead me to a job. Fourteen years ago, companies weren’t so open. I was denied jobs because of my disability,” he says.

Michael Sequeira had a hypoxic injury at birth and is visually challenged, but completed BE in Information Technology and took courses like engineering physics, applied mathematics, computer programming in C, C++ and Unix.



Michael Sequeira had a hypoxic injury at

birth and is visually challenged.

He works as a program manager at an MNC.



“I found courses like engineering graphics and workshop modelling challenging. I would sit in the front during classes. Even now, I need to find a spot directly in my field of vision at meetings,” he says.

For Michael, activities that require hand and eye coordination are particularly challenging.

He works as a program manager at an MNC, and says some service hours should be dedicated for persons with disabilities at hospitals, churches, shopping malls or airports.

Testing apps

Raghavendran V became physically challenged after three defective orthopaedic surgeries in his teenage. It affected his studies but didn’t stop him from self learning and researching.

He works as a freelancer with Android phone app developers like Handcent, Optimum Brew, ThinkXyte and Phone to Location. “I send them feedback and suggestions about their applications. I was blessed with good communication skills which helped me approach the companies and work with their teams,” he says. He is also CEO of HSvj Foundation and a trained musician.

Young achiever

Alok Ranjan, a second year student of MBA in IIMB, says Bengaluru is sensitive in many ways. “The city has cab services which are disabled-friendly but a lot more can be done,” he

says.

A civil engineering graduate, Alok became wheelchair bound after an accident five years ago. “I have seen both worlds, which makes me realise that the IIMB campus is very supportive. I need a digital copy of notes as I cannot write or use physical notebooks. Not all books are available online, but most of the reading material and case studies are provided to me,” he says.

What they want

Ramps at public places

Reserved parking

Dedicated hours at hospitals, malls

Awareness building

Disabled-friendly spaces