Don't miss these events

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Jan 25 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 00:11 ist
The VR show

VR show on movements 

The ongoing edition of Attakkalari India Biennial is pushing the limits of dance and movement with virtual reality (VR). On Monday, it unveiled an installation that transports viewers into a virtual world with VR headsets on. It is called CyberBallet. 

The virtual world doesn’t simulate real-life locations. It is a cyber world overrun with darkness, numbers and squiggly figures. These squiggly figures are the actual movements of professional dancers captured and interpreted by artificial intelligence.  

This installation is the work of Berlin-based VR and theatre collective, CyberRäuber. 

Till January 28, between 7 pm and 9 pm, at Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, Wilson Garden. Register at attakkalaribiennial.org/ cyberballet

Song release

Dominic D’Cruz is releasing ‘For the Children,’ a composition from his upcoming album, on January 27 on leading streaming platforms. “It is based on what I’ve seen kids going through for no fault of theirs,” says the singer, composer and guitarist.

