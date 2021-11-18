Engineer offers free help for rainwater harvesting 

Software engineer Ganesh Shanbhag has developed a simplified rainwater harvesting (RWH) system that is helping fellow Bengalureans conserve water and save money. Since 2019, he has helped about 150 apartment complexes set up RWH systems in the city, all for free.

When the borewells at his apartment complex in Begur ran dry in 2018, he teamed up with like-minded residents to develop this system.

The residents chipped in with Rs 20,000 for materials and the plumbing services range from 1 to 3 lakh, depending on the structure, roof area, height of building and location of underground sumps. Ganesh usually draws up a customised plan.

He divided his apartment terrace into smaller sections and installed the RWH system in phases.

“We have a 3,700 sq ft terrace, so it didn’t make sense to cover the entire area at one go. This is what I suggest to everyone who comes to me for help as well. It is easier on the pocket too,” he says.

In 2021, he worked on a program that simplified planning and implementation of RWH systems.

“People have to fill up a form and the automated system comes up with all possible solutions to save rainwater, and also to solve other problems like sewage management,” he explains.

Ganesh customises the plan and puts apartments in touch with authorised service providers. “You get returns on investment within two to three years,” he says.

As a founding member of the I Live Simply chapter in Bengaluru and a core member of the World of Water Action Forum, Ganesh has played a key role in water conservation and conducts workshops.

Saving Rs 50,000 a month

About 45 minutes of rain can provide approximately two lakh litres of water. “Our apartment complex has four storeys and this is usually enough for four to five days. Since we installed our RWH system, we have been saving about Rs 50,000 every month in water bills,” Ganesh says.

(Ganesh can be contacted on ganesh4889@gmail.com)