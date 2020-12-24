Errand services in high demand 

Want something picked up and dropped off in a hurry? Hyperlocal delivery services are stepping in to help.

They deliver gifts, documents and almost anything (see box). With Christmas and New Year celebrations in progress, shopping and gifting have become easier with such services.

Here are some options:

Bombax

This is a courier service launched in 2017. Chaitanya Sinh, co-founder, says intracity deliveries have gone up with the advent of work from home.

“We have been delivering laptops, computers and accessories from companies to their employees and also serving customers ordering fast-moving consumer goods,” he says.

Bombax has seen a 20 per cent increase in turnover since pre-Covid days. “The most delivered items now are B2B (business-to-business) gift hampers and personal gifts,” he adds.

Prices start at Rs 55 a kg for up to 4 km.

Where: www.bombax.in or 95556 84684.

EazyKaam

This company delivers items and runs errands on your behalf. Pushpendra Kumar, CEO says pandemic conditions have boosted business. “Everyone wants to be safely home while indulging in the festive spirit. We received about 1,000 advance orders for Christmas,” he says.

Charges begin at Rs 250 for 5 kg/15 km and Rs 10 for every additional kg or km.

Where: www.eazykaam.com. Call 78139 64701.

WeFast

This courier service is also doing short distance deliveries (less 5 than km) now. Services include buying from a store and delivering at multiple points. Items frequently sent are documents, products, and flowers. Charges begin at Rs 40.

Where: Log on to www.wefast.in or use their app.

Swiggy Genie

This delivery service, launched in April, is largely being used to send gifts and documents. The base fee is Rs 30 for 2 km, with Rs 15 extra for every additional km.

Where: Swiggy app.

Dunzo

One of the earliest apps for pickup and drop-off, it mostly delivers food, grocery, pet supplies, and health and wellness items.

From gifts to forgotten chargers and keys, it can bring you anything for a base charge of Rs 25.

Where: Dunzo app.

Dos and don’ts

* Keep packages small enough to be delivered on a bike.

* It is illegal to send or receive alcohol on these services.

* Don’t send inflammable, restricted or contraband items.

* The rules bar transfer of currency and philately items.