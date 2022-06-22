Exhibition on till June 26

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is hosting its bi-annual handloom and handicrafts festival in the city. Called The Souq Market Exhibition, it is on till June 26.

It features over 100 stalls selling handicraft and handloom products by local artisans and weavers from across the country. The exhibition aims to provide a venue for artisans to sell their work directly to customers. The market also has a wide array of food and beverage stalls available. On June 25, Rangaputhali Yashoda Puppeteers will perform a live shadow puppet show from 6pm to 7pm.

The exhibition is on till June 26, 11 am to 7 pm, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road. Entry is free.