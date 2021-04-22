FAQs: What happens if one becomes Covid-positive between two vaccine doses?

The second wave of Covid-19 has raised many concerns and questions. Metrolife asked the city’s medical experts some frequently asked

questions.

If one is infected with Covid-19 after taking the first dose of the vaccine, should one take the second?

Yes, says Dr Sheethal Chaurasia, consultant-pulmonology. “For Covaxin, the second dose should be taken after four weeks, and in the case of Covishield, the second dose should be taken after six to eight weeks. If one’s second dose is due when one is Covid-positive, follow doctor’s advice on when to take it,” she says.

Two doses are necessary to build immunity, she adds.

Are those who have taken the first dose at a lower risk of Covid infection than those who haven’t taken the vaccine at all?

Absolutely, says Dr Ravindra M Mehta, senior consultant, pulmonology.

“Even one dose will confer some immunity after a two-week window. There is a fair chance that it will also confer significant immunity against symptomatic infection and protect against severe infection,” he says.

How are patients being treated when Remdesivir is in short supply?

Remdesivir is used in a select group of patients — on those with moderate to severe Covid. Dr Ajay Handa, senior consultant-pulmonary medicine and interventional pulmonologist, says such patients are identified by their oxygen saturation levels.

“Judicious use of Remdesivir reduces the severity of illness and slows down respiratory complications. It’s not the only medication... steroids and blood thinners are used in combination with it. Indiscriminate usage is leading to an artificial shortage, as only 10 per cent of all cases fall in the moderate to severe category,” he says. Dr Handa adds that Remdesivir is not a curative medication but “an investigational drug”.

Are Covishield and Covaxin effective against all mutations found till now?

Dr Vishwanath V Bellad, consultant, pulmonology, says the vaccines are effective against all strains barring a few.

“One of them is the South African variant, and it’s very difficult to fight this strain with our present vaccines. However, the efficacy of both these vaccines is otherwise good,” he says.