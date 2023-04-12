Fascinating items at St Joseph’s museum

One of the oldest educational institutions in Bengaluru, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School (SJBHS) has opened its Museum of Memories, displaying fascinating memorabilia from its 165-year history.

Housed in the Sports Complex of the school, the museum features statues, sports trophies, group photographs, the first school magazine, and diaries, some of which date back to the early 1900s. The school was established in 1858.

A restored 160-year-old grandfather clock sits next to a projector and a camera. The musical instruments on display include a medium grand piano, besides a saxophone, clarinet, and trumpet.

As you enter the museum, you come across a teacher’s desk and chair from the 1910s. Also on display are some salary slips and appointment letters from the early days of the institution.

“It is not just for our alumni. When you browse through the artefacts, you will understand how the education system has changed over the years. Through school diaries, magazines, and textbooks, you can browse through the syllabus at St Joseph’s in the early and mid-1900s,” says Gowri Mirlay Achanta, history teacher, who set up the museum with her colleagues Fabian White, Mariah Judy and Fr Vishal D’souza.

A teacher at the school since 1985, Gowri has been collecting documents and artefacts for 25 years. “Starting in 1998, the old school building was demolished over a period of five years, during which many documents and materials were lost, but I managed to save a few items, the copies of which are on display at the museum,” she tells Metrolife.

The museum also features items from St Joseph’s College. The first annual college magazine, now on display, dates back to 1910. A school diary and a certificate of merit are from the 1960s, as are Hindi and English textbooks.

French connection

Interestingly, you also get to learn about the French influence on the institution. “St Joseph’s was initially started by French priests back in 1858. They belonged to the Paris Foreign Mission. You will find some remnants of their influence here, for example, a French music book dating back to late 1800,” says Gowri. The school pays its tribute to the French priests who worked at the institution from 1858 to 1937 with a plaque. The French priests handed over the management of the school to the priests of the Society of Jesus in 1937.

The museum is a reminder of unity and harmony, says Dr Praveen Rodrigues, president of SJBHS Old Boys’ Association. “As students, we are passionate about the school and everything to do with it, and the nostalgia is strong. The school’s history reminds us that there is no religious divide here, and that is something we need in the current time,” he says.

Members of the association are donating memorabilia to the school, and among them is a cricket bat owned by Devdutt Padikkal, who plays for India. The school is hoping to receive more donations in the coming months, including memorabilia from cricketer Rahul Dravid, hockey Olympian Vece Paes and Olympic gold medalist Anup Sridhar.

Bigger space

As the number of artefacts increase, the institution plans to relocate the museum to a bigger space on the campus in the coming year. Sunil Fernandes, principal, hopes the museum adds to the fond memories. “When old students come to school today, they find it has changed in many ways. But having a museum like this is a reminder of your roots,” he says.

Museum of Memories, St Joseph’s Boys High School, Museum Road, is open to the public on request.