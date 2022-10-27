Federation of Clubs of Karnataka gets new office bearers

The 10th annual general body meeting of the Federation of Clubs of Karnataka was held recently at the premises of Century Club, Seshadri Road.

The elected managing committee for the period 2022-24 was announced, with H S Srikanth (Bowring Institute) as the president, Annabelle Manwaring (Bangalore Club) as the vice president, E G Jaideep (Century Club) as the honorary secretary and H R Rathan Kumar (Karnataka State Billiards Association) as the honorary treasurer.

Committee members include Dr S Kumar (The Malleswaram Association), V T Shankar Narayan Reddy (HSR Club), K S Kedarnath (Cosmopolitan Club), Kota S Kodandaram (Karnataka State Cricket Association), Vijayanand K (Sadashivanagar Club), M R Mohan Kumar (Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Golf Club, Mysore), and Talluri Subba Rao (Kakatiya Club, Sindhanur).