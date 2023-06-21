Five accessories to amp up your yoga sessions

Yoga wrist and knee pad

This cushioning tool, from Kimjaly, lends support and cushioning to your knees and wrist. Additionally, it reduces the stress of hard surfaces on the patella and knees, and avoids slippage.

Price: Rs 400

Yoga wheel

Yoga wheels are more adaptable than a bolster or block and more challenging than a foam roller. Yoga wheels can help you improve your posture, alleviate back discomfort, develop your core muscles, and test your balance. Tormeti sells a pink and green wheel that can withstand up to 250 kg.

Price: Rs 1,500

Zafu cushion blocks

These blocks relieve the stress on the lower back, ankles and knees by elevating the hips and positioning them in a neutral posture. Though primarily used for meditation, these cushion blocks sold by Sarveda can also be used to improve the sitting posture on a chair or the floor.

Price: Rs 1,100

Foam roller

These cylinders are smaller in diameter than most foam rollers. While most rollers are smooth, a rough surface is useful for working on deep knots and tension. It relieves muscular discomfort and stiffness, increases the range of motion and blood flow to the muscles, and aids in muscle relaxation. Strauss is a brand you can look up.

Price: Rs 700

Straps

These help one stretch better and Fitsy is selling them with eight loops for varying levels of difficulty. Using them to warm up or cool down can help deepen one’s stretches and boost flexibility. Improving one’s range of motion helps to protect muscles and reduces injury.

Price: Rs 299

All available online.