Five accessories to amp up your yoga sessions

Five accessories to amp up your yoga sessions

Step it up this International Day of Yoga

Vidya Prakash
Vidya Prakash, DHNS ,
  • Jun 21 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 12:43 ist
Yoga wrist and knee pad.

Yoga wrist and knee pad

This cushioning tool, from Kimjaly, lends support and cushioning to your knees and wrist. Additionally, it reduces the stress of hard surfaces on the patella and knees, and avoids slippage.

Price: Rs 400

Yoga wheel 

Yoga wheels are more adaptable than a bolster or block and more challenging than a foam roller. Yoga wheels can help you improve your posture, alleviate back discomfort, develop your core muscles, and test your balance. Tormeti sells a pink and green wheel that can withstand up to 250 kg.

Price: Rs 1,500

Zafu cushion blocks

These blocks relieve the stress on the lower back, ankles and knees by elevating the hips and positioning them in a neutral posture. Though primarily used for meditation, these cushion blocks sold by Sarveda can also be used to improve the sitting posture on a chair or the floor.

Price: Rs 1,100

Foam roller  

These cylinders are smaller in diameter than most foam rollers. While most rollers are smooth, a rough surface is useful for working on deep knots and tension. It relieves muscular discomfort and stiffness, increases the range of motion and blood flow to the muscles, and aids in muscle relaxation. Strauss is a brand you can look up.

Price: Rs 700

Straps

These help one stretch better and Fitsy is selling them with eight loops for varying levels of difficulty. Using them to warm up or cool down can help deepen one’s stretches and boost flexibility. Improving one’s range of motion helps to protect muscles and reduces injury.

Price: Rs 299

All available online.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yoga Day
yoga accessories

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 