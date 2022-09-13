Five books on mental health

World Suicide Prevention Day, a day meant to raise awareness and destigmatise mental health disorders, was observed on September 10. Here is a list of books to understand the struggles of people coping with mental health disorders.
I’ve never been (un)happier
Author: Shaheen Bhatt
Screenwriter Shaheen Bhatt shares her story of growing up in a privileged family but still struggling with depression. Diagnosed at the age of 18, she shares the struggles of dealing with an often-misinterpreted mental illness. The book captures her journey, from accepting her illness to overcoming it, and finding the best way to live with it.
A book of light: When a loved one has a different mind
Author: Jerry Pinto
In this collection of stories, 13 people talk about their experience of taking care of a loved one dealing with a mental illness. Jerry Pinto takes readers through the ups and downs of depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The book deals with a big question — We turn to our family to cope with mental health issues but what if they are the cause?
Side effects of living — An anthology of voices on mental health
Editors: Hilmil Breckenridge and Namarita Kathait
This book is a collection of prose and poetry works by survivors, writers, poets, and artists. It includes accounts of people struggling with various conditions and also about their caregivers.
How to travel light — My memories of madness and melancholia
Author: Shreevatsa Nevatia
Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 23, Shreevatsa writes about what it is like to live with this illness, and also his life as a journalist. In the book, he tries to dispel the myths surrounding those who are bipolar. It capture the highs of mania to the lows of every depressive episode.
Dear Stranger, I know how you feel
Author: Ashish Bagrecha
The book is a collection of letters for people who are struggling with anxiety, depression, grief, or loneliness. The author addresses the readers personally and reminds them that they aren’t alone.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube