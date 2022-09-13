Five books on mental health

World Suicide Prevention Day, a day meant to raise awareness and destigmatise mental health disorders, was observed on September 10. Here is a list of books to understand the struggles of people coping with mental health disorders.

I’ve never been (un)happier

Author: Shaheen Bhatt

Screenwriter Shaheen Bhatt shares her story of growing up in a privileged family but still struggling with depression. Diagnosed at the age of 18, she shares the struggles of dealing with an often-misinterpreted mental illness. The book captures her journey, from accepting her illness to overcoming it, and finding the best way to live with it.

A book of light: When a loved one has a different mind

Author: Jerry Pinto

In this collection of stories, 13 people talk about their experience of taking care of a loved one dealing with a mental illness. Jerry Pinto takes readers through the ups and downs of depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The book deals with a big question — We turn to our family to cope with mental health issues but what if they are the cause?

Side effects of living — An anthology of voices on mental health

Editors: Hilmil Breckenridge and Namarita Kathait

This book is a collection of prose and poetry works by survivors, writers, poets, and artists. It includes accounts of people struggling with various conditions and also about their caregivers.

How to travel light — My memories of madness and melancholia

Author: Shreevatsa Nevatia

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 23, Shreevatsa writes about what it is like to live with this illness, and also his life as a journalist. In the book, he tries to dispel the myths surrounding those who are bipolar. It capture the highs of mania to the lows of every depressive episode.

Dear Stranger, I know how you feel

Author: Ashish Bagrecha

The book is a collection of letters for people who are struggling with anxiety, depression, grief, or loneliness. The author addresses the readers personally and reminds them that they aren’t alone.