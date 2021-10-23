Four books on iconic sports stars

Ever wondered what the life of your favourite sportsperson is like? Is it full of glitz and glamour? What challenges do they face? Metrolife brings you four books to answer some of these questions and give you a peek into the life of these sports superstars. All books are available on Amazon.

SEEING SERENA

This book is based on the world-class athlete, Serena Williams. Written by Gerald Marzorati, it not only talks about Serena as a tennis player and her tall achievements (read 23 Grand Slam singles titles). It also gives the readers a deeper sense of her as an individual. It is a delightful read filled with stories from her early life and her memories from international games.

NEYMAR

Neymar Jr’s talent has always been astonishing. This beautiful and touching book written by sports journalist Luca Caioli reveals the making of one of the greatest and most iconic players on the planet. With exclusive insights into Neymar Jr’s life and career, his achievements and his inspiration, it focuses mainly on his football journey rather than his personal life.

THINK AND WIN LIKE DHONI

This is quite a different book on cricketer M S Dhoni. It’s written by motivational speaker Sfurti Sahare and it, thus, presents an in-depth study of how Dhoni thinks and overcomes challenges. It also gives a glimpse into the delicate relationship between luck and hard work in his life. Get ahead of your competitors using tips and tricks shared by the man who’s been there and done that spectacularly.

MIND MASTER

One of the best things about this book is that chess champion Viswanathan Anand does not shy away from revealing his vulnerabilities. He dedicates the book to his mother, mentioning her right at the beginning of the book. ‘For my mother, who told me to always write down my thoughts, good or bad. One day you will read them and realize how beautiful they are’, he writes. His humility shines brightly through the autobiography, and of course, his love for chess and his genius mind at play.