Four private museums to visit in Bengaluru

Private museums in Bengaluru have opened up after the Covid-19 induced hiatus. Metrolife tells you what to expect.

Rezwan Razack’s Museum of Indian Paper Money, Brunton Road

Started in 2020, it holds co-founder and joint MD of Prestige Group Rezwan Razack’s collection of Indian paper money dating back to the early 1800s.

Collected from the time he was in his teens, the 67-year-old has put on display Indian notes used in Pakistan and Burma, and the currencies of empires that colonised India, such as British, Portuguese and French.

Rezwan plans to add the printing plates of Bank of Madras notes to the display soon.

He believes the museum’s relevance has increased in the digital world where paper money is falling out of favour. “It is important that we preserve the physical currency we have today. The paper currency on display will take you through a journey of India,” he says.

*Located inside Prestige Falcon Towers, Brunton Road. Open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10.30 am and 6 pm. Entry fee is Rs 100. For details, call 080 2512 8555.

Amma Saraswati Loka, Banashankari

It is a paradise for science and tech lovers, built by former mechanical engineer P D Ravindra from scratch. You will find close to 100 working models, such as an exercise cycle that functions as a wet grinder, a water pump and a portable traffic kit complete with lights, barriers, battery charger and public addressing system all in one.

“Even today when I have free time, I try to create things,” says the 84-year-old, who retired as chief of maintenance at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. A surface tension explainer, a solar and lunar eclipse model, and a telescope are some of his latest creations.

The museum has been running for 30 years on two floors of Ravindra’s industrial designing unit. “Some models are placed on the terrace as well,” he adds.

*Located at Banashankari Stage II. Entry is free but on prior appointment. Contact 94825 14883.

Short Wave Radio Museum, Basaveshwara Nagar

This is a brainchild of radio enthusiast and telecom consultant Uday Kalburgi. The museum had 110 radios on display when it opened in 2021 and has added 60 more now.

“I have collected these radios over decades and restored most of them as good as when they were first manufactured. This process can take 20 days to four months,” he says.

Among the rare collectibles is a Philips 2802, made in 1928, and a 1936 pilot radio from the US. He had restored the latter for Padmanabha Varma of the Travancore royal family. “But he gifted it to me so I could display it at the museum and people could come and marvel at it,” he shares. Lately, the museum has been seeing as few as one visitor a day. “I would encourage more people, especially the youngsters, to come. This is a gateway to learn how entertainment has evolved.”

*Located in Basaveshwara Nagar. Open from Tuesday to Sunday. Call 98450 43014.

Suswaralakshmi Foundation for Classical Music and Performing Arts, Bannerghatta Road

Musical stalwart MS Subbulakshmi’s family has set up a museum dedicated to her tanpuras, veenas, saris, perfumes and other belongings, at their residence. The famous letter Mahatma Gandhi wrote to the singer in 1944 is also on display.

“The museum is a window to the past. In today’s world, what is trending now can become obsolete in a few weeks. So the things at the museum are a treat for the present generation,” says her grandson V Shrinivasan. He gets 20-25 guests on an average every month and plans to add more memorabilia.

*Located in Gottigere on Bannerghatta Road. Closed on weekends. Entry free but on prior appointment. For enquiries, write to cienu33@gmail.com.