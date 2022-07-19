Four-session masterclass on vachanas begins today

Well-known poet and translator H S Shivaprakash is conducting a four-session masterclass on the vachanas to present them in a new perspective.

Titled ‘The Paths of the Hand, Heart and Void: Kannada Vachanas in the Context of Indian Bhakti and Siddha Traditions,’ the series begins at the Bangalore International Centre,

Domlur, on Wednesday.

Vachanas are “impassioned socio-spiritual prose poems composed by approximately four hundred seeker poets hailing from all sections of society… Such a phenomenon was not replicated anywhere else in the annals of pre-modern Indian literatures,” says a note from the organisers.

The four presentations critique existing accounts about the Vachanas and their connection with 12th century Lingayatism.

They also seek to demonstrate that bhakti traditions such as the one led by Basavanna cannot be seen independently of the Natha and Siddha traditions.

Though Basavanna’s role cannot be denied, the note says, Shivaprakash sees “the vachana efflorescence is a collective expression of all the castes and communities of Karnataka.”

The presentations question the framework of pan-Indian bhakti and focus on how the artisan class evolved its own unique philosophy.

SCHEDULE

July 20, 6.30 pm: An outline of the new approach.

July 25, 6.30 pm: The Path of the Hand (The neglected contribution of artisan vachana poets.)

August 6, 6.30 pm: The Path of the Heart (Bhakti in vachanas and in other bhakti movements.)

August 7, 6.30 pm: The Path of Void (Vachana poets and Siddha and Nirguna poets.)