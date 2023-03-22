Four tips to sleep better

Four tips to sleep better

Sucheta Roy
Sucheta Roy, DHNS,
  • Mar 22 2023, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 10:35 ist
Pic for representation

March 17 was World Sleep Day. Somnologists share tips on how to rest well.   

Keep electronic devices at bay

“Avoid using electronic devices for two hours before going to bed,” says Dr Basavaraju T J. The blue light from cell phone screens hampers the production of melatonin, the hormone known to promote sleep.

Stick to a schedule

“Having a consistent sleep schedule or going to sleep at the same time ensures better quality of rest and lowers the risk of heart diseases,” shares Dr Basavaraju.

Practice ‘sleep hygiene’

Dr Mohan J prescribes ‘sleep hygiene’ or ‘good sleeping habits’ such as keeping the bedroom dark, quiet and cool, and eating a balanced diet. “It is preferable to have a light and non-spicy meal at night. Or, have warm milk two hours before bedtime,” he says.

Say no to caffeinated drinks

Avoid caffeinated drinks for four hours before bed. “Caffeine makes it hard to fall asleep. It causes side effects like anxiety, headaches and heart palpitations,” explains Dr Gangi Reddy.

