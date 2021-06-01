Free groceries for the differently abled

Kits with 30 items are being delivered at their doorsteps

  Jun 01 2021
Rotary Bangalore Abilities is delivering groceries to the homes of differently abled people. 

Many have lost their livelihood to the pandemic, and need support, the organisation, with its office in Lavelle Road, says.  “While we can’t control many aspects of the pandemic, our goal is to ensure no one dies of hunger under our watch,” says Aravind Aralaguppe, secretary. Since last week, a team has been sending out kits to those in need across the city.

“Each grocery kit contains 30 food items, which can last a family of four for up to a month. We have tried to include items that are not included in the monthly government rations,” he explains.  The organisation carries out a thorough background check before delivering grocery kits to the doorstep of the affected families. 

Throughout the second wave of Covid-19 in the city, the organisation has also supplied masks, gloves, oximeters and other essentials to frontline workers. 

Get in touch

To donate, call: 97400 87796

For aid, call: 99804 49239

