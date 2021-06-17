Friends start weekend kitchen for Covid relief

Five friends are running a weekend kitchen to raise money for Covid relief.

Bhushan Bagadia, Kaushik Narayan, Disha Gursahaney, Chetan Rao and Rohan Chacko together call themselves ChackoIsFedUp.

“The common advantage is that we can cook well. By delivering food packages, we managed to raise Rs 60,000. We donated this to different NGOs,” says Rohan Chacko, a credit analyst with ANZ. He says the group also donated medical kits to 75 people from the LGBTQ+ community through the Solidarity Foundation.

Chacko believes transgender people need extra support as their only source of livelihood is begging and sex work. “Both have stopped and getting alternative employment is a distant dream,” he says. How does the ‘pop-up’ kitchen work? “We put out a menu on Instagram on Thursday and based on the orders, we start cooking and catering,” adds Chacko. He says all profits generated from the cooking go towards charity. The group is called ChackoIsFedUp on Instagram.