Fundraiser for kids with rare disease

Bengaluru-based Indian Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation will hold a fundraiser show of art and photography from June 1 to 7.

The funds will be used to treat children affected by osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare bone condition commonly known as brittle bone disease. It is said to occur in one in 20,000 births approximately. About 75,000 people suffer from it in India and 4,000 in Karnataka, says Archana Ravindra, the founder of the NGO.

Dr Rudra Prasad, an orthopedic surgeon, Dr Ravindra M N, an anesthesia expert, Dr Madhavi Ravindra, a professor of pediatric anaesthesiology, and Dr Azam Danish, an anaesthesiologist and a critical care specialist, will exhibit 40-50 works. The untitled show comprises freestyle art, and photos of wildlife.

Opens on June 1, 6pm. On view till June 7, 10 am to 6 pm, at Gallery 2, Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.