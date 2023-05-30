Fundraiser for kids with rare disease

Fundraiser for kids with rare disease

Lisha Singh
Lisha Singh, DHNS ,
  • May 30 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 23:24 ist
‘The destiny’ by Dr Rudra Prasad will be among the exhibits on display

Bengaluru-based Indian Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation will hold a fundraiser show of art and photography from June 1 to 7.

The funds will be used to treat children affected by osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare bone condition commonly known as brittle bone disease. It is said to occur in one in 20,000 births approximately. About 75,000 people suffer from it in India and 4,000 in Karnataka, says Archana Ravindra, the founder of the NGO.

Dr Rudra Prasad, an orthopedic surgeon, Dr Ravindra M N, an anesthesia expert, Dr Madhavi Ravindra, a professor of pediatric anaesthesiology, and Dr Azam Danish, an anaesthesiologist and a critical care specialist, will exhibit 40-50 works. The untitled show comprises freestyle art, and photos of wildlife. 

Opens on June 1, 6pm. On view till June 7, 10 am to 6 pm, at Gallery 2, Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rare disease
Exhibition
Bengaluru
fundraiser

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 