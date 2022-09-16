Fusion dance on female icons from history

Srinidhi K Achari
  Sep 16 2022
Prabal Gupta performs as Lady Macbeth while Devjani Sen plays Draupadi.

Odissi Dance Centre Bangalore will stage ‘Black and White’, a dance performance featuring Odissi and Kathakali, on Sunday.  

Conceptualised by Devjani Sen, the production is an experimental take on women empowerment. It depicts the tale of two female icons — Draupadi from the Hindu epic ‘The Mahabharata’ and Lady Macbeth from William Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘Macbeth’.

“These two historical characters belong to different time and folklore and yet have something in common. They suffer for the controversial but successful choices they made,” says Devjani, who will perform as Draupadi while Prabal Gupta will take on the part of Lady Macbeth.

“The production holds a mirror up to the full spectrum of human emotions and challenges the dichotomy of women being presented as either victims or villains,” signs off Devjani.

*Black and White on September 18, 4 pm and 6.30 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Tickets are available online. 

 

