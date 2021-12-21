Gamer unwittingly links dad’s account to scam site

Fifteen-year-old Advaith Nair’s (name changed) father recently lost Rs 6 lakh from his savings bank account because of his son’s addiction to online gaming.

Advaith regularly played a popular game and had reached a certain level and was eligible to get cash rewards of Rs 50 and Rs 80. An excited Advaith shared his father’s account details so that the money could be credited to his account.

Advaith got the first reward of Rs 80, but after that, every month, Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 was deducted from his father’s savings account. This went on for six months before the father noticed the scam. He changed the SIM and linked the bank account to a new SIM. This is just one of the many instances of how youngsters become victims of online frauds.

Sheela R Gowda, sub-inspector of the cyber cell of the Bengaluru police, says many youngsters are being blackmailed after they share private pictures on dating apps. They fall into depression, and lose significant amounts of money.

“When we investigated Advaith’s father’s case, we discovered that he had lost Rs 6 lakh in six months. The frauds had linked the two accounts and automated the money transfer. He had to delink the SIM for the transfers to stop,” says Sheela.

Young girls and boys should be wary of in-person meetings with strangers, unless they have the approval of their parents, she says.

Found solace

Most youngsters say gaming and social media sites have been constant companions during the pandemic.

Dr T P Vipin, consultant criminologist, says many youngsters spend more than 10 hours on the Internet, posting, tweeting, and sharing content online.

“Late-night massive social media usage accelerates the emotional hubbub among the youth. Apart from seeking knowledge, youngsters crave attention and look for 24/7 updates from their social circles. Social media addiction covers up underlying problems such as anxiety and depression,” he explains.

Parents can consider installing parental control apps on their children’s electronic devices, he suggests.

“This is legal. It helps parents monitor their children’s online activities and take the necessary precautions,” he says.