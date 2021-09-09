Ganesh Utsava 10-day music fete from today

Ganesh Utsava 10-day music fete from today

  Sep 09 2021
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 23:22 ist
The festival concludes with a puja at the Mallikarjuna temple grounds in Basavanagudi on September 20.

The 59th edition of the Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava opens on Friday with a tribute to singer-composers Mysore Ananthaswamy and Raju Ananthaswamy.

The 10-day festival is on from September 10 to 20. Among those leading the shows this year are Praveen D Rao, Giridhar Udupa, Raghu Dixit, Rajesh Vaidhya, Srinivas Achar and Arjun Janya.

The festival also features a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle on September 12 and another to S P Balasubrahmanyam on September 14. Ranjani and Gayathri present a classical concert on September 15.

The concerts begin at 6.30 pm on all days and 10.30 am on September 12, 18 and 19.

All performances are held at Dayananda College of Engineering, Kumaraswamy Layout, but admission is restricted. The concerts are live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube (@Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava).

