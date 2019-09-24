Gardens now move indoors

As greenery gets harder to come by, more and more Bengalureans are growing gardens indoors.

Indoor gardens add life to concrete structures, and are credited with a host of benefits. Alarmed by the poor air quality, people are banking on indoor plants to purify the air.

“The trend is now towards big and leafy indoor plants that also cleanse and purify the air, like the fiddle-leaf fig and areca palm. People read reports about how these are good for health and come to us,” says Vrinda Keshav, founder of Mudfingers, an online site providing plants and terrariums.

Plants also add to the aesthetic appeal of a house, and indoor gardens can be planted even in tiny spaces, says Radeesh Shetty, founder and director, The Purple Turtles. He has now started ‘Beruru’, a garden lifestyle brand which, through its root-to-roof concept, offers customers everything they need to grow a patch of green.

“One could have a small garden anywhere indoors—by the window, near the kitchen, in the passage, near a doorway—as long as there is enough light, water and love,” he says.



Terrariums are an easy way to

add a touch of green to your house.



What plants?

Radeesh says that the most preferred plants are sansevieria (or snake plant), zamia, acacia palms, raphis palm, chlorophytum comosum (often called spider plant), devil’s ivy and Swiss cheese plant (Monstera Adansonii).

“Both Indian and exotic plants thrive if we know the type of soil and amount of water they need,” she adds.

Plants grow well in Bengaluru weather, but maintenance is the challenge.

“Ensuring adequate water and sunlight is the primary concern. Self-watering planters are a good solution for when people who travel and are away for long periods,” says Radeesh.

Some dos and don’ts



Wall hangings, earthen planters

and hanging plants can liven up

interiors of a home.



Even if we say it is an indoor plant, they still do need some sunlight. Many people keep these plants in dark corners and forget about them. There are plants that survive well in such situations but it is advised to show them some light once a week.



Make use of a Sunday or Saturday to take plants out. The entire family can be involved in the process.



Rotate positions; don’t keep them in the same place all the time. You can move them once a month to different places around the house.



Do not overdo the watering. It’s like pampering ourselves with a lot of food; it makes us sick. Indoor plants can survive with a little water. With more, they tend to rot. Overdone watering is a common problem in the city.



If you have placed plants in your balcony, don’t invest in fertilisers. Use kitchen waste instead, but dice it finely to avoid rodents.



A major problem in Bengaluru, especially when humidity is high and ambient sunlight is low, is the small white fluffy bug called the mealybug (‘nusi’ in Kannada). However, don’t go in for chemicals to kill them. Take a little soap water in a mug.



Dip an old toothbrush and rub it on the plants. This safe method ensures bugs don’t come for 2-3 weeks at least. If they still persist, spray a mix of neem oil and water. You get it at all garden stores now. These are some of the points highlighted by Vrinda Keshav.

Cost factor

The cost of setting up an indoor garden depends on the planters and the choice and size of plants. It can range anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh.