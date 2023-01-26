Gauri memorial event on Sunday

Gauri memorial event on Sunday

Arya Shetty
Arya Shetty, DHNS,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 09:34 ist

The 61st birth anniversary of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh will be observed in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Senior journalist Sashi Kumar will deliver the memorial lecture ‘The threats to journalism in New India’. Renowned filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh will screen her award-winning film on her sister, titled ‘Gauri’. Activist Teesta Setalvad will preside over the event organised by the Gauri Memorial Trust.

Trust member V S Sreedhar said Gauri has become a “symbol of diversity”, and the event will prompt people to think about “freedom of expression” and “the right to dissent.”

Sreedhar feels the quality of Indian journalism has declined since Gauri was shot dead in 2017. “You don’t see many papers upholding liberal democracy or taking a firm stance against hate politics,” he rues.

*January 29, 5 pm, at Kalavidara Sangha, Chamarajpet. Entry free

Gauri Lankesh
gauri memorial
Bengaluru
Bangalore

