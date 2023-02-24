Getting static shocks? It is the season

A tweet about Bengalureans getting frequent static shocks over the past few days has garnered funny and sarcastic responses.

On February 16, a Twitter user (@sia_steel) posted: “Bangalore folks, are you getting static shocks on touching metal since a few days? A crazy number of my friends are experiencing this. I saw a real little spark while opening the door knob.”

Many responded they were experiencing static shocks too. A few said this was commonplace during the “weather transition”. Some people have even taken to Instagram to make reels about the static shock frequency in Bengaluru.

Experts break down the phenomenon.

“When you feel a static shock, our immediate reaction is to blame faulty electrical connections. But static shocks often happen when the air is dry, especially in the winter, and during the transition period between winter and summer when the atmosphere lacks moisture,” says Naresh Naidu, founder, Gemini Technical Advisors Private Limited.

Currently, Bengaluru is experiencing an average relative humidity of 30-40% (lowest) and 60-70% (highest). “While this isn’t the driest weather in the country, it is definitely on the drier side. The past few weeks have been dry in Bengaluru, lacking humidity,” says A Prasad, senior scientist, Met Centre Bengaluru.

What you wear also plays a part. “During this season, you would notice that hair sticks to woollen, silk or synthetic clothes. These fabrics increase the chances of static shocks because the static cling is stronger on these materials as they retain electrostatic charges,” explains Abdul P, principal electrical engineer at an IT firm.

Static electricity is a result of an imbalance between positive and negative charges.

“It is the build-up of charge caused by the body collecting electrons from the objects and surfaces around. The charge continues to accumulate until it gets the opportunity to flow into another object with a weaker or opposite charge,” Naresh elaborates.

This is why people experience static shocks more often in offices and corporate buildings. “Most buildings have carpeted floors, so your body isn’t naturally discharging the positive charge. That’s why when you touch your chair or table before taking a seat, you feel a jolt of static electricity,” he shares.

What can you do?

Abdul says static shocks aren’t technically harmful. He offers a few tips to reduce their frequency: “An old hack is to carry a metal key or coin and touch it with any metal object in your house or office before you touch anything with your bare hands. Or, install humidifiers in all rooms.”

Moisturise your body well and wear clothes with natural fibres, a hairstylist on Church Street suggests.