Girl from Rajkumar family enters films as leading lady

Dhanya Ramkumar is all set to become the first woman in three generations of the Rajkumar family to enter films as a leading lady.

Dhanya is the granddaughter of Rajkumar, Kannada cinema’s biggest icon. She grew up in Bengaluru, and got a degree in media studies from CMS Jain University. She also sings and has had professional training in dance.

She is now all set to take the plunge, and says the family is happy about her choice of career. Dhanya’s first film, yet to be named, is based on a story by Suraj Gowda, actor turned screenwriter. It will be directed by Suman Jadugar.

When Metrolife called Dhanya, she spoke about her excitement of entering the film industry.

So how does it feel?

It is a fresh feeling. Since I have the backing of my family, it is comforting. And debuting with this team has made me confident. The jitters are obviously there but also, I have never been more confident.

What made you accept to this film?

Well, each and every member of the team is so driven and passionate. I connect with the team. I read a couple of other scripts. I felt they wouldn’t work out for me. But when this team approached me, the narration was to the point and I could see myself in that character.

What made you get into acting?

Throughout my childhood, I have been surrounded by actors and people from the film industry. I would go to the sets with my uncles and hang out with the actors. I remember visiting the sets when ‘Appu’ and ‘Abhi’ were being made with Puneeth. I would watch the actors practise their lines, get their make-up done…. Looking at all this, I wanted to be a part of it. There was also a part of me that stopped me and told me I was not cut out to be an actor. Once I had worked as a PR for a year, I realised that acting was indeed my calling.

How did people at home react?

They were very positive. My uncles, my father, mother and brother are all excited.

What would you like to say to fans of Rajkumar?

I would like to seek their acceptance, but I won’t seek it blindly. Watch me for the hard work and dedication I will be putting in and decide for yourself if I am cut out for it or not.



Suraj Gowda



Actor now a writer

Suraj Gowda, best known as the lead actor in ‘Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole,’ is turning writer with Dhanya’s first film. He says his love of writing and editing prompted him to take up this project. “I felt this was the right time for me to start out,” he told Metrolife.

Family tree

Dhanya is the daughter of Poornima, the younger of the two daughters of Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Poornima has appeared on screen as a child actor, along with her father. Dhanya’s brother Dheeren is also set to make his debut, this year.

‘I am a proud mother’

Poornima, Dhanya’s mother and Rajkumar’s daughter, is ‘super proud’ that her daughter is entering the film industry. “She was always interested in modelling. Though I always wanted to see her in the film industry, we never really spoke about it. People frequently told her to stop working behind the scenes and start out as an actor. She later realised her true calling and here she is today,” Poornima told Metrolife.