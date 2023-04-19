Girls troupe from Bengaluru a rage on social media

The Vixens Crew, an eight-member group of dancers from the city, is garnering attention on social media. The girls-only line-up launched their Instagram page in January 2023 and have already crossed 73,000 followers.

Aged between 20 and 22, the girls were initially a part of a troupe called ‘Onslaught’ in Mount Carmel College where they were studying. After four of them graduated, they formed The Vixens Crew, an independent outfit to keep their passion for dance going, says Megha J, one of the dancers.

The girls are from varying dance backgrounds, ranging from Bharatanatyam to folk. However, they found common ground in Afro, waacking, hip-hop and voguing, all of which fall under the genre of street dance.

The girls meet two to three times a week to rehearse and shoot the videos. While they have been performing at events and conducting workshops, the reels remain their main focus. “In a week, we usually take one whole day to finalise and rehearse the choreography, and another day to shoot,” explains Ananya Indurti, another dancer. The songs are chosen based on what’s trending or topical at the time of filming.

One of their most popular reels is set to the track ‘People’ by Libianca Fonji, and has over 10 lakh likes. “The choreography is Afro freestyle,” reveals Megha. Another well-liked number is an Afro freestyle choreography of K-pop hit ‘Rush’.

Talking about their social media following, Ananya says, “We just wanted a place to put out our work for people to enjoy it. We did not think it would take off in such a huge way.”