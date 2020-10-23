Golden Chariot to roll again from Jan

Karnataka’s plush luxury train, the Golden Chariot, is ready to resume operations in January.

Run by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the train was stopped last year, with the authorities citing dwindling business and high costs.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) took over the marketing and operations in early 2000, but the pandemic came in the way of resuming operations.

“The IRCTC runs Maharaja Express and has the experience of making luxury trains profitable. KSTDC still owns the train and we are working jointly to promote it,” an IRCTC official from the Bengaluru corporate office told Metrolife. At the moment, renovation and maintenance is underway. The refurbished train is set to roll on January 17, 2021.

New, improved

The Golden Chariot boasts a spa and fitness centre, two restaurants, 13 double bed cabins, and 30 twin bed cabins (one for specially abled passengers), all spread over 18 coaches.

The restoration, now in progress, makes the train swankier than ever before, with new upholstery, refurbished rooms and bathrooms, new linen and cutlery.

Every cabin has a smart TV with complimentary Wi-Fi. CCTVs and fire precautions are being upgraded.

“It is like a five-star hotel on tracks. We have designed everything such a way that the guest does not feel the need to step out for anything, except to explore the destination at which the train has halted,” the official says.

Covid norms

New safety norms are in place. Coaches and passenger luggage are disinfected at regular intervals, and restaurants disinfected after every meal, the official says. Staff get sanitation kits, masks, gloves and sanitisers are provided in each room.

Packages

The first tour starts from January 2021 and the season ends in March. The train will be to and from Bengaluru.

Tourists have a choice of three packages:

Pride of Karnataka: Six nights, seven days. Itinerary covers Bandipur National Park, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikmagalur, Aihole, Pattadakal, Hampi and Goa.

Jewels of South: Six nights, seven days. Itinerary covers Mysuru, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kumarakom and Kochi.

Glimpses of Karnataka: Three nights, four days. Itinerary covers Bandipur, Mysore and Hampi.

“We have handpicked destinations that are accessible, clean and enjoyable. The real star of the journey is the train and we want people to enjoy it in its entirety,” says an IRCTC official.

What’s the Golden Chariot?

Golden Chariot commenced operations in 2008, as a joint initiative between the Karnataka government and the railway ministry. Designed on the lines of ‘Palace on Wheels’, this luxury train connects tourist spots in Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. It is named after the iconic stone chariot at the Vitthala Temple in Hampi.

Huge discounts this year

The Golden Chariot covers places in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala before returning to Bengaluru.

While luxury trains usually target international passengers, this year, the spotlight is on domestic travellers.

Normally, the ticket costs about Rs 4 lakh for a seven-day trip on the Golden Chariot. The current packages allow two passengers to travel at the same cost, by allowing a 50 per cent discount on companion bookings.

Guests can now choose to travel for two nights- three days on any of journeys for just Rs 59,999 per person. An online booking discount of 35 per cent is also being offered now. People can make bookings by visiting an IRCTC office, or through their website (www.irctc.co.in).

To know more, visit www.goldenchariot.org or call 85959 31291.

Fewer on board

The train will carry 24 to 70 passengers as opposed to the full capacity of 144 passengers.