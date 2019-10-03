Green Durga Puja celebrations in city

It is that time of the year when the sound of the ‘dhaak’ and conch resonate in the atmosphere. Durga Puja is here and members of different communities are coming together to soak in the festive atmosphere, despite the incessant rains.

Assamese and Bengali cultural associations in the city have been working for months in advance to give Bengalureans a glimpse of their culture.

Metrolife lists out a few pandals you can visit; to offer prayers, taste the delicious food and enjoy cultural programmes.

Assam Association Bangalore

The puja started on October 3 with Panchami puja and Devi Bodhan at Sir M Vishveshwarya College Grounds, near Kemp Fort Mall, Old Airport Road. It will end on October 8 (Dasami) with ‘devi visarjan’.

Like every year, the organisers are aiming for a plastic-free puja; from the idols to the seating arrangements and catering, there will be no single-use plastic.

There are cultural shows on all four days, with the Satriya dance (a classical dance of Assam) as the highlight. The association will celebrate ‘Assamese Kannada Unity Day’ on the evening of ‘Sasthi’ with cultural programmes, to honour the growing bond between the two communities.

A kids’ band, ‘Bhut Jolokia’, will perform on Saturday and local band ‘Khar’ is scheduled to perform on Sunday. An ethnic fashion show based on ‘water conservation and environment’ will take place on October 7.

One can also savour the Assamese and Northeastern cuisine available there.

Bangalore Sreehatta Sammelani

They are organising Durga Puja from October 4 to 8 at Sri Kodanda Rama Kalyana Mantapa, near Soulspace Arena Mall, Doddanekundi.

The eco-friendly celebrations involve the ‘puja mantapa’ being decorated with coconut leaves, hay and bamboo. It is decorated like the traditional ‘Jamidar Bari’s Thakur Dalan’

The five-day cultural extravaganza will have competitions in drawing and essay writing (for children) and rangoli designing, conch blowing and ‘Dhunuchi’ (dancing with an incense burner) for adults. The highlight of the cultural celebrations is ‘Dhamail Night’ (folk dance) on Navami evening (October 7).

The Bengalee Association

One of the oldest Durga Pujas in Bengaluru, ‘The Bengalee Association’ is celebrating 70 years of ‘Durgotsav’. Like every year, they will organise events like ‘Dhunuchi’ dance, ‘dandiya’ night, ‘sindoor utsav’ and ‘anondo mela’ (an exhibition of various cuisines).

This year, the celebrations will be held in the association’s own premises at Halasuru.

A community bhog, a spread of Bengali vegetarian delicacies, will be organised on October 5, 6 and 7.

Don’t forget to try some mouth-watering dishes like Kolkata biriyani, rolls, fish fry, vegetable cutlet, aloo dum and luchi, kachori and rasgulla at the food stalls.

UTSAV Durga Puja

The UTSAV socio–cultural organisation, JP Nagar, will be hosting the eighth edition of Durga Puja at Sindhoor Convention Hall from October 4 to 8.

This year, the idol of Goddess Durga will be decorated in the traditional ‘Daker Saaj’. Madhubani paintings and Kalamkari artwork will form the background.

The celebrations will kickstart today with Tejasvi Surya, MP, South Bangalore, inaugurating the festivities. On October 5, under-privileged kids from different schools run by an NGO will join in the celebrations. They are expected to participate in an art competition and will be offered ‘bhog’.

Cultural programmes like plays, musical performances and a fashion show by ‘Gen Next’ are scheduled over the next three days. The association will also release their annual magazine ‘Bodhon’, on October 4.

Socio-Cultural Association, Indiranagar

It is organising the 51st edition of its Durga Puja from October 3 to 8 at Sishu Griha High School, Bhoomi Reddy Colony, New Thippasandra. Artistes like Somlata will perform on Saptami, Mahalakshmi Iyer will perform on dashami and Biju Nair, vocalist and music composer from Bengaluru, is scheduled to perform on Navami. The puja bhog will be served from October 5-7.

Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust

Sarathi Socio Cultural Trust has been organising socio-cultural events in Koramangala, with the Durga Puja being a prominent one among these. The

puja gets around 1.5 to 2 lakh visitors yearly.

This year, the main attractions are the performances by Bollywood singers Vinod Rathod and Dev Negi on October 5 and 7. There will be a performance by Bengali star Snigdhajit on October 6, a ‘Dhunichi’ dance competition on October 6 and 7, ‘Ulu Dhwani’ and ‘Shankha blowing’ competitions on October 5 and a fashion show on October 6.

The grand food court will offer a variety of modern and traditional dishes from across the country.

From street food of Kolkata and Indo-Chinese varieties to biriyanis, rolls and multi-course Bengali meals, the list ensures that no one will go home hungry.

Classical dance performance

Swati Biswas, a Bharathanatyam exponent, will present ‘Aura of Story Telling’, at various venues during Durga Puja. She will be performing at Bannerghatta Durga Puja Foundation, Srinivasa Kalyana Mantapa on October 5 at 7.45 pm; at Jayamahal Durga Puja, opposite Jayamahal Park on October 6 at 1.30 pm and at the Sharod Utsav Samman, Town Hall on October 12 at 3 pm.

Award ceremony

The second edition of ‘EVENTEX presents Sharod Utsav Samman’, an award ceremony for all Durga puja organisers in Bangalore on October 12 at Town Hall. The awards are presented for various categories like best idol, venue and cultural programmes. The judging parameters will also include eco-friendliness. For registration, call Anup Tarafdar 9742332211.