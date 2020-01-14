Grooms as keen as brides on beauty treatments

In recent years, men have been as eager as women to change how they look before they marry, say cosmetologists.

Many brides as well as grooms in Bengaluru are ready to go under the knife so that they can look glamorous on their big day, but a significant number is happy with non-surgical procedures.

Dr Naveen Rao, consultant cosmetologist, Apollo Hospital, sees 25 to 30 to-be-weds every month, and as many men as women.

“Many are just looking for some glow on their skin and a clear complexion. A few come with skin problems such as acne and pigmentation,” says Dr M K Shetty, consultant dermatologist and aesthetic laser physician at Dr Shetty’s Aesthetics.

A good number who go to cosmetologists are happy with detanning chemical peels and facials, but a few ask for more complicated procedures. Brides ask about body and face contouring in the hope of a more defined look.

“Body contouring has become popular in recent times. It removes unwanted fat from the body. If you follow a good diet and active lifestyle post the surgery, the results are lifelong,” adds Dr Shetty.

Many people approach doctors to help remove inner wrist scars, and inappropriate tattoos, especially names of ex-lovers.

Drastic procedures are best not attempted in the months leading up to the wedding, and it is not as though people don’t know.

“For surgery, many approach us before when they are in the process of looking for an alliance,” he says.

Dr Naveen Rao says grooms usually ask for hair transplants, rhinoplasty, and ear correction. “Many men come in asking for Gynecomastia surgery,which is essentially breast reduction. Brides ask for dimple creation and rhinoplasty. Liposuction and tummy tucks are popular among both men and women,” he says.

“A few years ago, hymenoplasty was a common procedure that women sought out. I used to perform about seven a month. Now, I get one such case, it at all,” he says.

The number of women who come in asking for breast augmentation or reduction has reduced drastically over two decades. However, when they do approach him prior to their wedding day, he discourages them, he says.

“These procedures take a lot of healing. Besides, many come with half-baked information. These procedures leave marks, and most spouses would not be okay with it. In their effort to look good, they end up ruining their relationship even before it begins,” he says.

How many days prior to the wedding day should they opt for these procedures? Both doctors suggest three months is a minimum requirement.

“That gives us enough time. However, we do offer truncated versions of our programme when people approach us at the last minute,” says Dr Shetty.

Cost factor

The skin procedures at Dr Shetty’s Aesthetics cost about Rs 25,000. Body contouring can cost anywhere from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Dr Naveen Rao says since there are so many surgeons out there, the prices have come down dramatically in recent years. “Most of these procedures can be done for less than Rs 1 lakh,” he says.

Movie star inspiration

Who do brides and grooms want to look like? Dr Naveen Rao says that about 50 to 60 per cent of the patients who approach him bring a reference image.

Äbout 15 years ago, people would come with photos of Shilpa Shetty and Aishwarya Rai. Now, they bring in photos of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Men bring pictures of Hollywood stars, especially when they come in for hair transplants.

However, doctors dissuade people coming in with reference pictures. “They will in all likelihood suffer after the procedure, because it is impossible to make someone look exactly like someone else,” he explains.

This is also seen as a sign of a condition called body dysmorphia. “It is important to set realistic expectations when dealing with aesthetic treatments, or it will create other psychological problems,” adds Dr Shetty.

Why cosmetic procedures?

The need to look good on their wedding day, and in their wedding photos and videos, is the primary factor that motivates them, say doctors. Unrealistic standards set by media and cinema is another reason, they say.

Decisions regarding undergoing a plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures should not be taken lightly.

If one is opting for this because they feel pressurised by others, such as their spouse or parents, think again. If one feels that the procedure can help enhance their life, then feel free to do so. However, learning to feel comfortable in your own skin is a very important part of being happy and fulfilled with their life.

What they mean

Rhinoplasty: Commonly known as a nose job, rhinoplasty is a procedure for correcting and reconstructing the nose.

Gynecomastia surgery: Also known as male breast reduction, it is the surgical correction of overdeveloped or enlarged breasts in men caused by hormonal imbalances.

Hymenoplasty: Often referred to as hymenorrhaphy or hymen reconstruction surgery, it aids in cosmetic repair, restoration, or construction of a woman’s hymen.

Body contouring: A procedure that alters the shape of body by eliminating excess skin and fat cells.