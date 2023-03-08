Gutsy Kempamma’s hit eatery

Lingamma’s humble eatery on Nrupathunga Road is a favourite among college students, government officials and drivers.

Fondly called Kempamma, she set up Annapoorneshwari Hotel 15 years ago, in an empty lot near the Public Works Department (PWD) head office. Prior to that, she had spent five years selling meals and snacks on a push-cart.

Hailing from Kunigal, Kempamma was forced to fend for herself and her daughter after the sudden death of her husband 25 years ago. She is now 55.

“He used to work at the canteen in the PWD office. But he was laid off when the canteen shut down. That is when he started selling tea and coffee on a push-cart around here. It is from him that I learnt how a canteen works,” she recalls.

In a world of failing businesses, Kempamma keeps her business afloat by providing homely food at prices her customers can afford.

Here, you can get a plate of ragi mudde with soppu saaru and bajji for

Rs 40. Syed Ali, an attender at the Vidhana Soudha, has been a customer since 2008. “She is a favourite with government officials in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha,” he says.

Rice and sambar, uppittu, ragi mudde, bisi bele bath, pongal, and holige are some crowd favourites. “The menu changes every day. But no matter what, everything is freshly made,” says Kempamma. A majority of her 30 workers are daily-wagers. Some are drivers who have turned part-time cooks and cleaners.

Ravi has been working at Annapoorneshwari Hotel for eight years. “I work as a driver for a PWD official. After dropping him to work every morning, I am free till 5.30 pm, so I use the time to lend a hand here,” he says. Serving breakfast and lunch, the hotel is open between 8 am and 3 pm, on all days except Sunday and government holidays. On an average, it serves 100-150 customers a day. The number was at least 200 before the Covid-19 outbreak, says Kempamma.

She is worried about the renewal of her rent contract. “We have one more year to go. Some officials want us to move out but I hope they change their mind,” she says.

'Free free to 25 customers daily'

Kempamma is also known for her altruism. The Sunkadakatte resident refuses to take money from needy customers.

“Every day, we serve at least 25 customers for free. They are mostly beggars and rag-pickers. Kempamma also refuses to take money from differently abled people,” says Prakash V, part-time worker at the canteen.

During the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, Kempamma took it upon herself to feed hundreds of migrant labourers stranded in the area.

“There were about 100 of them on government contracts stuck here. I would go with my workers and deliver food to them every day through the lockdown,” she says.