Gyms hesitant to reopen

The government has given a go-ahead for gyms and yoga centres to start working again from August 5, but not many are convinced they should.

With Bengaluru reporting about 2,000 new cases every day, they are afraid, given the increased risks in closed spaces with shared equipment.

Most gyms have been closed since the end of March and have suffered losses but are in no hurry to reopen.

Rage Fitness Club, Indiranagar, is keeping an eye on the infection numbers. Ramesh J Pereira, owner, says, “If the permission had been given two months ago, we would have reopened as our clients were interested then. Now, they are wary.”

Wearing masks and face shields are mandatory, but while working out, they make it difficult to breathe, he says.

Online sessions have been the norm these past few months. “But people who are used to working out at gyms are not happy with them. How much can one work out from home? Most people won’t have the equipment, and so will be bugged,” he says.

Industry sources said the cult.fit chain would continue online classes and not reopen now.

Less time, fewer people

Fit & Free, with branches in Indiranagar and Malleswaram, is looking at fewer people and restricted workouts.

Srinivas J, owner, says, “A member will be allowed to work out only for 45 minutes. At any given time, there will only be 12 to 15 people allowed inside. During the breaks, we will sanitise all equipment.”

With six treadmills lined up back to back, only two of them will function, maintaining a six-feet distance.

Members will be asked to come with masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, cloth and water bottles.

Bring your own mat

Sundaresan Kumbakonam, owner of Tapasya Yogashala, is considering opening the yoga centre with stringent regulations. “We have moved online and about 50 per cent of our members are happy. Those who are not Net-savvy or comfortable practising at home are looking forward to our physical sessions,” he says.

The yoga centre will use a high pressure disinfectant spray that leaves no residue after each class, he says. Instructors will be asked to observe social distancing during the class and avoid contact with members.

Members will be asked to take their mats home and bring them back.

Ashmayu Yoga, J P Nagar, will wait. Naveen Sharma, owner, says, “We have a lot of trainers working with us, and they have gone to their hometowns.”

Attendance will be cut down by 50 per cent to maintain physical distancing. The Practice Room, Cooke Town, will stay closed. Jaya Chakravarty, owner, says, “The situation in the city is quite volatile and it is not worth the risk.”

The studio has been doing online classes since mid-March and believes that it can continue for a couple of months. “When we reopen, we will do it in a phased manner,” she says.

Guidelines issued by central govt

No entry for those above 65 and below 10.

Masks are mandatory. During workouts, a visor or face shield may be used.

Arogya Setu app recommended.

On the gym or yoga floor, keep four metres between two people. Equipment should be six feet apart.

Spas, saunas and swimming pools remain closed.

For air conditioners, the temperature setting should be in the range of 24-30 degree C, and relative humidity in the range of 40 to 70 per cent.

Ensure thermal screening and sanitisers at entrances.