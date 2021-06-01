H S Doreswamy: Gandhian with a twinkle in his eye

Freedom fighter and activist Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy, who passed away on May 26 at 103, had spearheaded many people’s causes.

An exemplary Gandhian, Doreswamy was active during the freedom movement, and was in the vanguard of protests against the British.

Prominent Bengalureans, who had seen Doreswamy from close quarters, share their perspectives on him.

‘Conscience keeper of Karnataka’

Historian Ramachandra Guha rubbed shoulders with Doreswamy at several protests relating to the environment in the late 1980s. The two met again at the anti-CAA protests near Majestic, just before the pandemic broke out.

“Often activists are very solemn and judgemental, but Doreswamy was charming and had a sharp sense of humour. One could not miss the twinkle in his eye. He could converse with people of all age groups. Particularly admirable was his political philosophy when it came to Hindu-Muslim harmony and opposition towards corruption of all political parties,” recalls Guha.

Doreswamy never hung out with politicians, while many writers would seize the opportunity to be seen around with the high and the mighty, says Guha. “He was the conscience of Karnataka,” he notes.

“Pictures of Doreswamy, waiting for a bus in Jayanagar 4th Block, at the age of 93, were posted on social media. The photographer had captured him walking towards the bus stand and later boarding a bus. This act makes him different from other well-known people who lead a comfortable life, own private transport and are happy to take security from the state,” says Guha.

‘Never hankered after power or position’

Srinivas Alavilli, a citizen activist, first met H S Doreswamy in 2011. What struck him at first sight was how fit he was at 93. “He dropped a piece of paper on the floor, and effortlessly bent down and picked it up. I sometimes find it hard to tie my shoe lace bending down. I realised what a strong man he was and how much importance he gave to staying fit,” recalls Srinivas.

Doreswamy never carried a cell phone. “He always carried a small notebook and wrote down details of the people he met, contact numbers, and what he met them for. Once he was convinced your cause was genuine, he would stand by you. He was ready to go anywhere at any time to spearhead protests and rallies,” says Srinivas.

Often, Doreswamy wondered why political parties could not set aside the differences and work for people. “He asked me why elevated corridors were being constructed in Bengaluru at the cost of displacing many poor people,” recalls Srinivas. He was also worried every time bus fares were hiked.

At no point did Doreswamy hanker after power and position. Although a staunch Congressman from an earlier era, he never missed a chance to criticise policies that weren’t pro-people. “He was a life long rebel who believed that eternal vigilance was the price of freedom. He was active during the Quit India movement and his fiery spirit was alive till his last breath. He was progressive in his thinking, modern in his reasoning, and rational in his outlook,” says Srinivas.

‘He had a gentle smile and sharp eyes’

Leo F Saldanha, who works with policy advocacy organisation Environment Support Group, says Doreswamy never gave anyone an inkling of his age.

“This grand young man of India, whose presence was cherished immensely by anyone who met him, has moved on. But the intensity of his gaze warns us not to be unalert to the ceding of our fundamental freedoms,” says Saldanha.

Doreswamy was averse to wielding power over anyone and in any form, and yet was most willing to stand with those vulnerable to obscene abuse of power. “I cherish several moments Doreswamyavaru was there with peoples’ struggles. One that I recall vividly is when in July 2000, he championed a massive struggle questioning the S M Krishna government pursuing the disastrous Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project. Few understood how extensively damaging this project would be. But for Doreswamy, it was a model of development that did not construct an inclusive India. Metaphorically and as a fact, it was a project that enclosed the India of the elite and thrust its burdens on the labouring and farming classes. Such maldevelopment he stood up against till the very last breath of his life,” says Saldanha.

‘He taught science of peaceful protest’

Harish Bijoor, brand expert and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, first met Doreswamy on the sidelines of a demonstration urging Bengaluru to preserve its secular ethos. “I was seated beside this tall nonagenarian of the freedom movement. I remember asking him about the journalism of his time. I still remember him telling me that he was more of a teacher than a journalist, though the journalist tag stuck on more.

He told me he taught mathematics, physics and the science of peaceful but persistent protest,” recalls Harish. He later asked Doreswamy what he enjoyed teaching the most.

“He said, ‘Guess?’ And I knew his answer,” says Harish, who says a

single meeting with Doreswamy helped one learn and unlearn many things.