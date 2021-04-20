‘Happy kits’ for frontline workers

Damini Shrivastava, an independent journalist, is doing her bit to make healthcare and frontline workers feel appreciated.

Damini, who has friends in healthcare, observed that many were disturbed and stressed.

“I wanted to do something, especially for the junior staff, cleaning personnel and mortuary staff,” she says.

She does a series called ‘Happy News of the Day’ on Instagram, where she posts about positive news from around the globe.

“A few days ago, I came across an initiative by a hospital in Toronto called Kindness Cart to thank their staff, which inspired me to kickstart the ‘Happy

Kits’ initiative,” she says.

The kit includes a journal, sketch pens, an adult colouring book, a stress ball, candies, and refreshments. It also has information about counsellors, who offer pro bono services in Kannada.

Damini, a resident of Uttarahalli, put out a crowdfunding post on Milaap and raised Rs 30,000, with which she aims to make 100 kits.

“If the expenses exceed the plan, I will restart the campaign,” she says.

She plans to take the initiative forward with Victoria Hospital, Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital, and Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

“I’m looking for volunteers to deliver these kits,” she says.