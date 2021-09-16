HC stays Karuna animal shelter probe

HC stays Karuna animal shelter probe

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  Sep 16 2021
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 00:19 ist

The High Court has stayed the ongoing inquiry into Karuna Animal Shelter in Hebbal.

The Karuna Animal Welfare Association of Karnataka had approached the court after the government initiated an inquiry into its affairs.

The stay was granted on September 7. Bengaluru’s oldest animal shelter, Karuna has been facing an inquiry since August for alleged financial irregularities and ill-treatment of animals.

A government-appointed committee had visited the shelter located inside the Veterinary College Campus and questioned the management earlier this month.

The committee was constituted after 11 animal welfare activists and volunteers filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, Dr DT Jayaramaiah, president of the shelter, has denied charges that the shelter extracts money during pet adoption and surrender, and maintained that it runs on public donations.

He also denied charges the shelter euthanises animals.

