Healthy gifting ideas

It’s the season of lights, firecrackers and rich food. It is also the time the health conscious look for ways to make the gastronomic celebrations easy on the tummy.

The city is seeing a rise in alternative healthy gifting options like veggie or fruit baskets, instead of traditional sweets and dry fruits. Hampers comprising avocados, asparagus, coffee, honey and so on are finding more takers.

Pranoy Thipaiah, managing partner at Kerehaklu, an estate and eco-retreat in Chikmagalur, says they the demand for their natural hampers spikes in the festive season.

“I have come up with hampers filled with coffee, honey, cinnamon and other items. I have also been bringing green peppercorn in small glass mason jars and making hampers with avocados and lemons. A lot of people are opting for things local and healthy,” he says. He gets many requests via Instagram and WhatsApp and they come from all groups—from office-going professionals to families that host big parties. “We are also getting hampers with homemade jams and marmalade ready for Christmas. I will also be launching hampers early next year for the wedding season,” he says.

Ideas for you

Here are some things you can throw together to make a customised, healthy and unique hamper.

1) Healthy drinks: Raw juices, coconut water, unsweetened milk and plant-based milk.

2) Assorted teas: Green tea, chamomile tea, lavender tea, herbal tea... the list is endless. Premium tea brand Teabox has come up with a collection of fine teas and exclusive teaware for Deepavali.

3) Fresh fruits: Make it colourful to make it more visually appealing — include bananas, oranges, apples, kiwis and so on. This is one gift you can be sure will be used and not passed on.

4) Seeds: If you think dry fruits are passe, try superfoods now. Mix small packets of chia, sunflower, pumpkin and sesame to make a unique hamper.

Foodhall is offering three hampers this Deepavali—The Mushroom Posy, Bouquet Of Asparagus and The Ultimate Keto Hamper.

“We wanted to cater to people of all dietary choices and curate a special hamper that would be different,” says Jay Jhaveri, CEO, Foodhall.

Stores, hotels follow the trend

Many online and offline stores are observing the shift towards healthy gifting and have tweaked their gift options. OZiva, an active nutrition brand, has launched a box with superfood greens and herbs, peanut butter and plant-based biotin. It is available on www.oziva.in

Online platforms like Ferns and Petals, Amazon, Flipkart and Nature’s Basket and several luxury hotels are also following this trend.