Help at hand for new moms

Many Bengaluru support groups are stepping up to help women suffering from postpartum depression (PPD). The spotlight is on the condition yet again, with the alleged suicide of BJP leader B S Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya.

Snugbub

Started as an online support group, Snugbub has diversified into a professional one-on-one support network now. Prachi Pendurkar, partner, says information is its focus.

“Though most mothers go through PPD, nobody really understands what it is. Everyone has a rosy picture, prior to delivery, but everything can go haywire when a mother with an active life gets into a routine of changing diapers, and faces sleep deprivation and loneliness,” she says. Lack of knowledge is a concern, says Prachi. “We advise mothers during their pregnancy to join our WhatsApp group, to absorb relevant information, not feel alone, and access 24x7 support,” she says. The WhatsApp group charges Rs 100 a month for access to expert guidance. The group also posts videos and posts on postpartum depression on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We connect members with experts if they are going through stress or PPD,” adds Prachi. The group is restarting its physical meetups this Sunday.

Where: Go to snugbub.co.in/mum-support-group to sign up.

Bangalore Birth Network

Many young mothers use Bangalore Birth Network (BBN) to contact specialists in lactation and paediatrics.

When this happens, the group asks them to fill in a questionnaire. “It asks basic questions. We try to understand if the mother is experiencing postpartum blues, which settles down within 10 days of delivery, or depression, which extends from weeks to months,” says childbirth educator Dr Madhavi Latha, secretary of BBN. In many cases, the group contacts the mother’s partner or family, asking them to extend moral support and spend more time with her.

“We try to educate family members about whether the condition is progressing or regressing,” she says.

If the mothers are unsettled or try to inflict harm to themselves or their baby, the group advises the family to get in touch with counsellors specialising in PPD, says Madhavi. “A referral to a psychiatrist is made if a condition worsens,” she explains.

Where: On Facebook or email to bangalorebirth@gmail.com

The Birth Home

Run by a midwifery facility in JP Nagar, this group believes “healthy parents lead to healthy babies and families”.

Chetana Kulkarni, co-founder of the group, says, “We believe in a holistic view of the birth journey. The facility gets mothers who are thinking of conceiving to those who are handling trauma from an earlier birth. We work a lot in pre-conception, trying to make young women aware of support systems and prioritise on their own needs.” The group’s social media highlights information on PPD. “In our online live sessions, we talk about how one can build one’s own support structures before the child arrives. We also talk about signs that a partner should look out for, and share checklists,” Chetana says.

Where: On Facebook or call 80881 41924

Pan-Indian breastfeeding group

Around 10% of the members of Breastfeeding Support for Indian Women (BSIM) are from Bengaluru.

Adhunika Prakash, founder, says, “Whenever we see a member excessively worried, we advise her to invest time in herself and approach a professional for help.” Having gone through the phase herself, Adhunika shares her stories with members. “Especially since the pandemic set in, things have been worse. There are long periods where mothers are confined at home,” she says. The group’s website features articles on postpartum depression and self-care.

Where: bsim.org.in or on Facebook