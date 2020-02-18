Here are a few thriller movies that you must watch

Here are some movies that will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Ulidavaru Kandante (2014)

Is it black, white or some shade of grey? This thriller from Rakshit Shetty is about the various angles and perspectives involed in a murder case. The movie is set in Karnataka’s pristine Malpe. It’s a mind-boggling anthology that is

sure to have you at the edge of your seat.

RangiTaranga (2015)

What happens when your whole life turns out to be a lie? Are you a mere puppet or at fate’s mercy? The twists and turns in ‘RangiTaranga’ will give you goosebumps as the protagonist goes on a journey to discover what’s happening. It is as eerie as it can get. Late-night watch, anyone?

U Turn (2016)

Ever taken a wrong turn or any short-cuts to cut through the city’s snarling traffic? The movie follows a journalist. Things go awry when murders start taking place on her trail.

Gultoo (2018)

The movie is about an IT employee who gets caught in a cybercrime case while trying to set up his own company.

Kavaludaari (2019)

A traffic constable and a retired police officer join forces to unravel the

mystery of three skulls found near a metro construction site. The film directed by Hemanth Rao stars Roshni Prakash, Anant Nag and Achyutha Kumar in the lead roles.

Bell Bottom: Adventures of Detective Divakar (2019)

Set in the ’80s, this Rishab Shetty film, ‘Bell Bottom’ is a must-watch Kannada thriller if you are James Bond fan. It follows the case of serial police station robbery. The film has been directed by Jayatheertha.

Gentleman (2020)

Starring Prajwal Devraj, this 2020 film is centred around illegal egg cell mafia and a man with sleeping beauty syndrome. It’s an entertainer with added suspense.

The list would remain incomplete without two of Rajkumar’s classics:

Goadalli CID 999 (1968)

Goa, spy and a thriller. What a combo! ‘Goadalli CID 999’ created a generation of thriller fans. Add this ‘Namma James Bond’ flick to your watchlist.

Gandhada Gudi (1973)

One of Rajkumar’s most memorable films, ‘Gandhada Gudi’ has been directed by Vijay and stars Vishnuvardhan and MP Shankar, among others. The films follows forest officer Kumar in his attempt to protect natural resources from poachers. Anand, the main antogonist, is later revealed to be Kumar’s brother.