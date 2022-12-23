Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Home chefs and bakers in the city are busy whipping up Christmas treats.

Besides the traditional, boozy plum cake, they are also offering special breads, truffles, and cookies.

Whitefield resident Rina Chakravarty, owner of Sweet Tooth — Do you have one, is selling a ‘Fruity nutty boozy Christmas plum cake’, made with 30 varieties of dry fruits and nuts, spices and rum. It is available in 500 gm (Rs 1,000) and 1 kg (Rs 1,650). “We also have a Santa’s treat box, priced at Rs 650. This includes Jewish babka bread (available in chocolatey Nutella or pesto cheese), six pecan snowball cookies, a hot cocoa bomb (filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows), and a Santa milk chocolate, along with a Christmas wreath,” she adds. These items are also available separately. Accepting orders till December 23.

Call: 97437 14255

The Gooey Project by Nisha Iyer is selling plum cakes in 500 gm (Rs 570) and 1 kg (Rs 1,140) varieties. “The cakes are eggless. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions are available,” says the KR Puram resident. Her hampers, which include plum cake slices, a soy candle, a personalised Christmas note, and other goodies, are priced between Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500. Accepting orders till December 23.

Call: 99208 17434

Suchi Utmani, who runs online business Fikaa Bakes, is making chocolate brownie tiles, chocolate truffle and berry cupcakes, strawberry streusel tea cakes, hazelnut and chocolate chunk cookies, hot chocolate sticks with marshmallows, and Korean cream cheese buns and is decorating them in classic Christmas colours and motifs. “The items are different from what is traditionally made for Christmas. Our top picks are the tea cake, cheese buns, and brownies,” she tells Metrolife. Taking orders till December 24.

Contact fikaa.bakes on Instagram or call 96205 35347.

Bhaavya, a chocolatier -turned-baker and founder of Bingling Bakes, is offering plum cakes loaded with dry fruits and nuts. Her Christmas hampers include an eggless and non-alcoholic plum cake rich in dry fruits and candied fruits, spicy and crunchy nuts, orange dark chocolate mini tart, and two pistachio cake slices. “It comes with a free mini chocolate goody box (raspberry-filled white chocolates and almond overloaded dark chocolates),” she says. Accepting orders till December 24.

Call: 95508 78762

Nidhi’s Catering, run by Begur resident Nidhi Mehta, is making fruit cake, rum cake, and gingerbread cookies for the season. “The cookies come with holes, so they can be added as decoration on the Christmas tree. Our sugar-free plum cakes and gingerbread cookies are hot picks,” she adds. While most bakers sell Christmas goodies 250 gm onwards, she is selling portions as little as 50 gm. “We wanted people who can’t eat large quantities of sweets to enjoy Christmas,” Nidhi adds.Orders can be placed till December 24.

Call: 80881 30591

Resident of Arekere Gate, Bannerghatta Road, Shubha Kushalappa, who runs Delight Fills, has come out with four variants of plum cake — rum and egg, rumless and with egg, rum and eggless, and rumless and eggless. They come in three sizes: 250 gm, 500 gm and 1 kg, and are priced between Rs 500 and Rs 1,700. “The cakes are made with raisins, fig, apricots, dates, raspberries, blueberries, cranberries, strawberries and cherries,” she adds. She is accepting orders till December 25.

Call: 98453 74700