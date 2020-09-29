Hope triumphs as transgender activists take up public posts

Members from the sexual minorities are increasingly being seen in public life, raising hopes that their social isolation will soon be a thing of the past.

While 62-year-old B Manjamma Jogathi was appointed president of the Karnataka Janapada Academy, Rajyotsava awardee Akkai Padmashali has just joined the Congress.

Manjamma is the first-ever transgender person to be appointed president of a prestigious arts academy, while Akkai is the second transgender to join a major political party. The first is Apsara Reddy, appointed general secretary of All India Mahila Congress in 2019. Manjamma and Akkai spoke to Metrolife about their ideas.

Give us education

B Manjamma Jogathi

You have mentioned on many forums that Jogati Nritya gave you a lifeline. What do you mean by that?

I had to leave home because I wasn’t accepted the way I was born. Discrimination began at home. I tried to commit suicide many times. I was at Davanagere bus stand, not knowing where to go, when I saw a boy singing Chowdaki Pada (folk songs accompanied by a twangy drone). I was fascinated and started to learn it. I was only 18 then. I simultaneously started making and selling idli in the morning and giving tuition classes in the evening. The children used to pay me Rs 5 to Rs 8 a month. That was enough. I also took to performing Jogati dance in a serious way. That changed my life forever.

What is your vision for the members of your community?

I have never had to beg or do sex work. I took to dancing young and earned a livelihood. But not many are so fortunate. I urge the government to make provisions for our community to learn the traditional dance forms of Karnataka so that they can earn a living. I have submitted a memorandum, stating the same. The pandemic has hampered my work, but I am at it.

Your thoughts on the Hindi debate?

Imposing Hindi will kill other languages. Kannada is our language and it must be protected and preserved for posterity. People are free to learn as many languages as they want, but they must hold on to the language of their mother state and stay rooted.

What prevents transgender people from assimilating with the mainstream?

There’s a notion that every transgender person is a beggar or a sex worker. It is not so. Many are employed and earn for themselves. I want to propose that every transgender child be given education because only that gives them direction and dignity.

What are the projects initiated by you?

I want the dance forms of Karnataka to be included in the curriculum in schools. I am bringing out a book.

Any dream of joining politics?

I don’t want to identify with any party. But I am willing to work with any party that is for a positive change in society.

Transgender people need housing and employment

Akkai Padmashali

Did you always want to join politics?

I never had such ambitions. The social recognition I have gained over the years has shown me that I need to be part of a political system to be able to initiate any legislation.

What is your vision for your community?

Implementing what is stated in the Transgender Rights Bill and working with the grassroots is uppermost on my mind. I would like to protect our country against intolerance and fascist rule. Ours is a country of many languages and ethnicities. We must try and preserve them.

Has joining politics sparked hopes in other members of your community?

I had to leave my house because I wasn’t accepted. I have lived as a beggar, I have done sex work and slowly climbed up the rungs of activism to reach to where I am today. It hasn’t been an easy journey. I am a 10th standard fail in maths, so it is only determination and passion that brought me this far. My journey has definitely given hope for others.

Many from the transgender community are still engaged in begging and sex work? Why can’t they join the mainstream?

Nobody willingly does these things. Circumstances force them into such work. Transgender people need housing and employment—and none of these have been provided. I want to bring about changes.

What about complaints that the police brutalise transgender people?

That has reduced over the years. It is the government’s duty to tell everyone that transgender people are part of an inclusive society.