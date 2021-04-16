Hospital beds scarce as second wave hits

Metrolife reporters called hospitals across Bengaluru, asking for a Covid bed with a ventilator. Here is what they said:

Aster CMI Hospital, Sahakar Nagar

“All beds are completely occupied.”

Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal

“Sorry, all beds are full right now and there is a long queue waiting. No bed is available for the next three days at least.”

People Tree Hospitals, Gorguntepalya

“At the moment, the beds are full. ICU beds with ventilators cost Rs 45,000 to Rs.50,000 a day.”

St. John’s Hospital, Koramangala

“As of now, all beds are full. Call tomorrow.”

Ramaiah Medical College, Mathikere

“We have 350 beds and all are taken. No idea when they’ll be free. It costs Rs 25,000 a day for a room.”

Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences, Whitefield

“No private beds are available. Five beds are allotted to BBMP. Those are given free, while a private bed with a ventilator costs Rs 25,000a day, with an advance of Rs 50,000. The lowest rate for a Covid room is Rs 11,000 a day with a Rs 30,000 advance.”

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Hebbal

“No beds available. BBMP beds are not available today. Try tomorrow.”

Fortis Hospital, Rajajinagar

“We have 20 Covid beds, and none are available.”

Shifaa Hospital, Queens Road

“No beds now. Try calling tomorrow at 11 am. We have 50 beds in all. We charge Rs 10,500 a day.”

Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Vasanth Nagar

“No beds are available.”

Grim situation

Saqib Idrees, a volunteer helping underprivileged Covid patients, says the situation is far worse than last year. “There are no private beds or BBMP beds available, the ones that are available are running out quickly,” he says. On many occasions, beds booked through BBMP are not available when the patient reaches the hospital. “It takes up to four days to get test results and at least one day to be allotted a Bengaluru Urban (BU) number by the BBMP, without which a bed is not allotted,” he says. When Metrolife called, he was scrambling to find beds for 70 people, but with little luck.