Hospitals duped in mask deals

Dealers sold a large number of counterfeit masks to well-known hospitals in Bengaluru, a top police officer told Metrolife.

He named St Martha’s and Baptist Hospital among the victims of a counterfeit mask scam busted earlier this week. “The counterfeiters also sold 75,000 masks to the government of Kerala,” he says.

Police say people should buy masks only from registered pharmacies, and insist on a bill every time. “We act on tip-offs. There are likely to be more cases in the coming weeks,” says the officer.

Police have conducted seven raids in 15 days and seized more than 15,000 masks and 8,500 bottles of sanitisers worth Rs 56 lakh, all counterfeits.

Officers of the Central Crime Branch say small-time manufacturers are busy running factories and producing counterfeits to meet the high demand for masks and sanitisers.

“They buy cloth, make masks and stamp an N95 seal on it. This is done to hoodwink people,” a senior officer told Metrolife.

The N95 mask is widely in demand but has gone out of stock even at online stores. Many traders are using the crisis to cheat and make money, police say. “They are taking advantage of the situation. Right now masks and sanitisers are in huge demand. They smuggle substandard products into the market and make quick money,” he explains.

The counterfeit masks and sanitisers were also being routed to pharmacies, the only shops open during the lockdown.

Underwear cloth

On March 30, police confiscated 12,000 counterfeit masks from two medical representatives. “They had contacts in the medical fraternity. They would get masks for Rs 18 and sell them for between Rs 100 and Rs 350 apiece. They would just put an N95 seal on it,” says the officer.

The Karnataka government, without knowing the background of the group, had been negotiating with them to buy masks worth Rs 1 crore, he says.

“They had a bogus certificate. In fact, they had bought cloth, usually used to make undergarments, from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu to make the masks. The masks appear attractive but using them might have caused more harm than good,” he says.

Why wear a mask

Dr Sanjiv Lewin, chief of medical services, St John’s Medical College Hospital, says primarily two types of masks are on the market—the N95 mask and the surgical mask.

They are meant for specific purposes. Sanjeev explains, “N95 masks are meant to control and reduce airborne aerosol particles. It must be strictly reserved for medical personnel dealing with patients who need intervention for airway and breathing problems. Doctors and nurses who are entering an isolation ward are strictly advised to use this mask.”

He also says that surgical medical masks are meant for use against contact and droplet infections.

“These masks are worn to prevent droplets that may fall when the patient sneezes or coughs. One must wear this surgical mask when within three feet of the patient and during transport,” says Dr Lewin. He advises people without respiratory symptoms not to wear medical masks. “It may result in unnecessary cost, supply problems, and maybe more infections as hands are repeatedly used to adjust uncomfortable masks after long use,” he cautions.

What is N95?

An N95 mask (also called respirator) is called so because it filters at least 95 per cent of airborne particles. It is made from a fine mesh of synthetic polymer fibers produced through a highly specialised process. Masks conforming to N95 specifications are made by many companies, but pharmacies and online stores are running short of supply in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Up to seven years in jail

The Central government has brought masks and hand sanitisers under the Essential Commodities Act till June 30, as the pandemic has led to shortages and black marketing of these items. Anyone found guilty may be punished under section 420 IPC and section 18 C of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 which states that any person who sells drugs without a valid license as required under clause C of section 18, shall be punishable with imprisonment for not be less than one year which may extend to three years and with fine. In some cases, depending on the gravity of the offence, there could be imprisonment of up to seven years or fine or both.

Raids across city

On March 30, police busted a counterfeit mask racket and arrested Asgar and Amir Arshad from Kalyan Nagar. The arrested are now in judicial custody. They had bought underwear material from Tiruppur and manufactured the masks at factories in Bengaluru.