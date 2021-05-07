How effective is tree transplantation?

Trees transplanted in Bengaluru for various reasons are doing fine, according to an environmental activist with a close knowledge of how transplantation was done.

Dattatraya T Devare, trustee at Bangalore Environment Trust, says, “The BMRCL helped in the transplantation of trees in Whitefield, J P Nagar, Sarjapur, and on Bannerghatta Road areas by providing machinery and labour, and we are glad to see all of them survive,” he adds.

The authorities transplanted the trees near Bannerghatta road in 2018 to make room for the construction of Metro lines.

Many parks and lakefronts can be instantly covered with greenery by transplanting mature trees, Devare says. “For medium-sized trees, the pre-transplantation cost can go up to Rs.15,000–20,000 for each. Mature trees deliver much greater eco-services than saplings,” he says. Survival rates of over 80 per cent can be achieved if the transplantation is carried out by competent people, experts say.

Vijay Nishanth, tree doctor and conservationist, says survival depends on species, age, process, and climate. “Lack of knowledge and understanding can cause damage to the trees,” he says. Transplanting usually involves substantial removal of roots.

“Only trees that are healthy and structurally sound, and are high on conservation value are recommended for transplantation,” he explains.

After a tree is transplanted, reports about it are sent each year by the contractor, says a forest official. “The initial three years are crucial for a transplanted tree,” he says. The department provides funds for maintenance and closely inspects transplanted trees for three years.

“When the results are satisfactory, the last 30 per cent of the contract amount is paid,” he says.

Machine tree transplantation

Advantages

Efficient and fast

Large scale plantation

Quick greening

Environment-friendly

Disadvantages

Availability of machine

Initial cost investment

Transition time