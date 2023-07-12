How we lie: Millennials in the city open up

A recent online survey revealed that of all generations, millennials lie the most.

The survey by PlayStar, an online casino, included 1,306 participants — with an equal number of male and female participants from across the United States. The survey, which was published in the New York Post, revealed that millennials were the most frequent liars, with 13% admitting to lying at least once per day.

Metrolife spoke to millennials in Bengaluru to find out what their most common fibs are. While we received a hoard of responses — from lying about family planning and while applying for leave to lies related to mental health and financial stability, these are some

that stood out.

‘I will reach in five minutes’

This was the most common response Metrolife received — a quintessential Bengaluru lie, as many termed it.

“When someone says they’re five minutes away, more often than not this is not true. But still we continue to say it,” says Rahul Jain, 34. The businessman blames the fast-paced nature of the city. “There are way too many things happening in the city and it’s difficult to keep up with it all. Plus, the traffic and rains don’t help,” he adds.

‘Planning to have a baby this year’

The constant pressure to start a family makes it difficult to refrain from lying, says Sneha (name changed). The 37-year-old Rajajinagar-resident got married five years ago, and does not plan to have children.

“But it is so much easier to just lie, otherwise it leads to fights at home. My parents and my in-laws are expecting grandchildren but I don’t want kids, so I told them we’re planning to have a baby this year,” she tells Metrolife.

‘I enjoy working out’

Harshil Koushik, a Jayanagar-based actor in his 30s, speaks about the pressure to fit in. “For people my age, there is immense pressure to fit in, and because we’re neither traditional like the older generation, nor modern like the newer generation, we’re stuck in between.”

According to him, the most commonly used lie among millennials is ‘I enjoy working out’. “As an actor I often say ‘I like working out’ or ‘enjoy the hustle culture’, but that is not always the case. Sometimes I just have to say these things to portray a lifestyle,” he shares.

‘Everything on dating apps is a lie’

Richmond Road resident Samaira S believes dating apps have made lying easier. “Because the screen is acting as a barrier, you can create an image of yourself that’s more appealing. I often introduce myself as an extrovert in my dating app bios, while the truth is I’m not social. But I can’t tell people that my favourite activity is to stay in bed, watch movies and eat chips,” she tells Metrolife.

The lying stems from the constant need to “be cool”, analyses the 30-year-old corporate employee.

‘I had an orgasm’

Faking an orgasm is a common lie across all generations, says Arya (name changed).

“It’s just that millennials are more open about these things. We don’t mind talking about this stuff. But when you’re in the middle of the act, sometimes you just can’t say these things and end up saying that you’ve had the big ‘O’. Especially when it’s just a hook-up,” says the 29-year-old. She hopes to own up to the truth soon.