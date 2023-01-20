Iconic neighbourhood bakery returns after four-year break

Butter Sponge Bakery and Food House has reopened at a new location in the city, after shutting down in 2019.

The popular bakery, a sister concern of VB Bakery in VV Puram, is now operating on South End Road, near Kamala Nehru School. Nostalgic customers are now thronging to enjoy a warm slice of vanilla sponge cake along with their evening coffee.

“We’d been wanting to bring back Butter Sponge Bakery for a while now. But due to the pandemic and other personal reasons, we weren’t able to do so. When this building became available last year, we took the leap and relaunched the bakery,” says Usha Srinivas, proprietor, VB Group. It was first opened in 1985.

For old Bengalureans, the iconic Iyengar bakeries have been the go-to spots for their daily dose of fresh buns, cakes and cookies. However, it is important for them to look out for “fakes” in the market, says Usha. “Butter Sponge Bakery has no other branch. Following the popularity of Butter Sponge, a lot of bakeries in Bengaluru tried to copy the name and fool the customers,” she says.

Plans are on to introduce new bakes and flavours at the new location. However, the classics such as pineapple pastry, Japanese cake, coffee caramel cake and vanilla sponge cake remain on the menu. The culinary team has also brought out a new variety of savoury buns and sandwiches. The baked goods are priced between Rs 45 and Rs 80.

“Customers across the city are coming for specific products they used to enjoy at the old bakery. Not all the bakes from the old menu are back yet due to production reasons. They will be added soon,” says Usha. A fan-favourite appears to be the Russian cake which is not yet available at the new location. “It is a raspberry and vanilla flavoured cake that many have been requesting. We’re working on bringing it back,” she adds.

Despite several fancy outlets mushrooming all over the city, loyalists continue to make a beeline for the old-school bakeries, some of which are over a century old. “We haven’t done any marketing campaign for the new bakery yet. Despite that, there has been a steady flow of new customers. But every day, we get at least 15-20 old-timers who have heard of the bakery’s reopening through word of mouth,” she tells Metrolife.

For 23-year-old Riya Jain, a walk to Butter Sponge bakery was a daily ritual for a post-school snack. “I used to live just a few minutes away from the old bakery. My siblings and I would always walk there in the evening to get our favourite snacks. Mine was always the Japanese cake. I’m happy the bakery is back,” says the corporate employee.