India through a train window

A Bengaluru couple covered 11,000 km by train in 11 days

Udbhavi Balakrishna,
  • May 12 2023, 00:43 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 00:54 ist
Rajesh and Jaishree Nair alight at the Thiruvananthapuram railway station after their 11-day train journey.

Rajesh Nair embarked on an 11-day all-India train trip with his wife Jaishree. The aim was not to simply rush from one tourist spot to another, but to soak up every moment — slow travel in other words. Slow travel is an offshoot of the slow food movement. 

Through their trip, Rajesh and Jaishree, who live near Konanakunte Cross, covered around 11,000 km, touching cities in the periphery of the country. Supported by the India Tourism Bengaluru office, MyGov, MasterCard, and LIC, the duo began their journey at Thiruvananthapuram on October 22, 2022, and reached Dibrugarh through Jodhpur, Jammu, and New Delhi, before returning to Thiruvananthapuram on November 1.

On track

“The agenda was not to see places but to enjoy the train journey,” Rajesh told Metrolife.   

A former LIC employee and loyal believer in the beauty of slow travel, Rajesh admits that his love for travelling — particularly train travel — started young, when he would frequently make trips to his hometown in Kerala from Maharashtra.

Both his parents worked in the Indian Railways, which reinforced his love for the mode of transport. “We have seen great improvement in trains today — they are better maintained, there are fewer delays, and the stations are cleaner,” he said.

Unique stories

Although the trains were jam-packed with thousands of people making their way home for the festive season, Rajesh was of the opinion that this was the ‘real India’ because it allowed them to meet different kinds of people. From a retired forest official and a nun from Malda to several army men and railway officials, the duo collected unique stories to last them a lifetime. “A couple we met still keeps in touch with us, and so does a railways official at New Jalpaiguri,” shared Rajesh.

The logistics weren’t too difficult to chalk out. “We booked the tickets four months in advance,” he said, adding that they carried ample medicines and wet wipes. Friends in different cities pitched in to help when they could. For instance, one friend in Surat received them at the station at 3 am with some goodies.

“I’ve developed a lot of respect for trains as I’ve been reading about the mammoth organisation that is the Indian Railways,” Rajesh said, adding that on a journey like his “you will see and experience things you couldn’t possibly expect because the best way to see India is through the windows of a train”.

What to keep in mind 

1. Always plan and book tickets for holidays in advance and keep an eye on weather conditions in each location. 

2. Pack light so carrying luggage from one location to another is easier.

3. Carry a first-aid kit with all necessary medication and prescriptions, should you run out. 

4. Don’t carry too much food. Instead, pack ziplock bags with a trail mix made of dry fruits and nuts.

5. Carry plenty of sanitising sprays, wipes, seat covers and other essentials to maintain hygiene.

6. Book hotels near railway stations in advance to avoid spending too much time and energy moving from the stations to your accommodation.

