Indian culture at a glance at photo show

The annual Jagachitra photography exhibition is back to the city with 45 photographers. The three-day show opens at Chitrakala Parishath today.

It will display photographs on the theme of Indian culture.

Thank God It’s Saturday, a group of photography enthusiasts in Bengaluru, is organising the show with the International Fellowship of Rotarian Photographers (IFRP) to raise awareness and funds for people with Multiple Sclerosis.

Shankar Subramanian, chairperson of IFRP, says, “We wanted to bring visibility to India’s diverse culture that people aren’t aware of. The photographs depict festivals like Kambala and Holi and the temples of Hampi and Odisha. We also have dance forms like Yakshagana, Kathak and Bharatanatyam, to name a few, on display.”

“These photographers are based in Bengaluru but they hail from different states like Kashmir, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. They pursue various careers. Some are IT professionals. Some are architects,” he adds.

Three of Dileep Jain’s photos of the Virupaksha temple, a cave, and a sunset from his recent trip to Hampi will be on display. “Hampi was the cultural centre during Krishnadevaraya’s time,” Dileep, general manager of a nutrition supplements company, explains why he chose these for the exhibition.

J Christian Randrianampizafy, director of Alliance Francaise, and Fazal Mahmood, ex-district governor, will be the chief guests for keynote lecture on Day 2.

They have also invited international embassies to introduce them to Indian culture and its diversity.

*Jagachitra opens on November 11 at 4 pm at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road. On view till November 13, from 11 am to 7 pm.