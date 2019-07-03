Indira Canteen adding coffee, buns to menu

Two years after inception, the Indira Canteen chain is up for a menu change.

The new menu, which includes coffee and tea, has already been introduced on a pilot basis. With tenders being called in August, all outlets of the canteen will have the new menu by the end of the year.

The canteens serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at a subsidised price. They will now serve hot beverages as well.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad says the change is in response to feedback and suggestions received from citizens.

“Besides tea and coffee, we are also introducing Mangaluru buns, bread and jam, and chapati,” he told Metrolife.

The prices of the new items will also be subsidised.

A BBMP official said health officials eat every day at the canteen. They check for quality and send ingredients to testing labs every month.

New menu

Coffee, tea

Mangaluru buns

Bread with jam

Ragi mudde

Chapati

Current menu