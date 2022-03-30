Indo-French festival of arts and culture kicks off next month

The Bonjour India festival, which celebrates the cultural, educational, and scientific ties between France and India, is returning to Bengaluru after a two-year Covid break. Beginning on April 12 and continuing till the end of June, the latest edition will be conducted offline.

A total of 120 events, co-created by French and Indian partners, will be held across 19 Indian cities, French diplomats announced at a press conference on Tuesday. These events will cover literature, cinema, photography, street art, science, gastronomy, education and more, and is free and open to all.

The festival is a commemoration of India’s 75th Independence anniversary and also marks the diamond jubilee of diplomatic relations between India and France. Jean Christian Randrianampizafy, director of Alliance Francaise de Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar, where the press conference was held, said, “The larger goal behind the event is to discuss the idea that diversity can be a powerful force for good in our society.”

Thierry Berthelot, the French Consul General of Bengaluru, described the celebrations as a “gift” from the French to their Indian friends. The broader objective of the event is to foster social interaction between India and France and build a strong and diverse community, he added.

Some of the highlights of this festival are: A photography exhibition featuring the work of famous French photographers who visited and lived in India in the mid-19th century; exhibitions and workshops that question the design of Indian cities and spaces from an intersectional lens of gender, age, ability, class, and caste; world-renowned kora player Chérif Soumano will perform live; Photographer Parmanand Dalwadi will showcase his journey to France back in the 1970s.

Bonjour India at a glance

Convergence, a photography exhibition at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on April 12.

Concert (In) Chorus, a musical showcase at Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar, on April 23.

Wall art festival at Rangoli Metro Art Centre, M G Road, on April 27.

City for All?, an exhibition and workshop at Rangoli Metro Art Centre, M G Road, between April 25 and May 1.

Science beyond borders, an exhibition at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, between May 6 and May 21.

A trip to France, 1970, a photography exhibition at Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar, between June 6 and June 30.