Intensive workshop blends arts and yoga

The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth — SPIC-MACAY in short — is conducting an online craft, dance and music workshop till June 5.

Inaugurated on Monday, it aims to spread hope among young people. Each day starts with a yoga session at 4 am followed by workshops on Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Mohiniattam, mural painting, pichwai painting, Gond art, calligraphy, and Carnatic and Hindustani vocal music from 9 am to 12 pm. The sessions are conducted by such experts as Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Geshe Dorji Damdul, Gayathri Girish, Qamar Dagar, and K R Babu.

The workshop is open to anyone above the age of 10. “Our primary focus is on students, but since the sessions are conducted online, anyone can join,” says a volunteer. This is the second year that the annual convention series is being held online.

“Usually, students stay with us for a week. During their stay, they are asked to deposit their phone with us. Their diet is kept simple,” she says. Now, with the students being at home, a similar lifestyle is recommended.

Lack of physical proximity to the guru is a concern. “But, over the past year, we have learnt to minimise the loss. Even artistes have adapted,” she says.

The workshop this year is dedicated to the memory of two legends from Karnataka — violinist T Chowdaiah and vocalist Bhimsen Joshi.

For details call 93583 18264. Sign up on bit.ly/smyoga-workshop